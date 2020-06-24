Log in
Boston-Based Galehead Originates 100 MW Solar Project for Clearway

06/24/2020 | 08:34am EDT

MISO solar project will serve increased demand from utilities for low-cost resources and commitments to renewables by cities and corporations throughout the region.

Today, Galehead Development, an independent Boston-based energy development platform, announced it has completed its scope on the joint development of a utility scale solar project with Clearway Energy. Clearway is one of the largest developers and owner-operators of utility-scale wind and solar across the United States.

Galehead identified the project as part of a 2017 market development strategy. The company deployed its LandCommand™ software to identify an optimal combination of solar resource, suitable land and interconnection capacity. Clearway began its investment in the project under a development services agreement with Galehead in 2018. The nationwide renewable IPP owns the project and will manage all remaining development through to commercial operations.

“Galehead is proud that our end-product is the development pipeline for industry leaders like Clearway,” said Patrick Martin, COO. “This project is one of the earliest demonstrations of LandCommand™ market intelligence and project origination capabilities.”

“The efficiencies of LandCommand™ allow Galehead to make unparalleled investments in educating and preparing landowners for solar contracts,” added John Clifford, CRO.

When completed, the 100 MWac project will produce cost-effective clean energy in the MISO energy market.

About Galehead:

Galehead Development is a technology, project origination, and asset management platform for Impact Infrastructure investments. Since 2016 Galehead has originated and developed a 4 GW pipeline of renewable projects either sold to or presently under joint development with third-party IPPs, including 2 GW in MISO and 1 GW in PJM. The company is based in Boston, MA and has 18 full-time employees. Learn more at www.galeheaddev.com.


© Business Wire 2020
