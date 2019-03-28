Log in
Boston Consulting Group Revenues Reach $7.5 Billion

03/28/2019

BOSTON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, announced today global sales of $7.5 billion for 2018, with underlying revenue growth reaching 19% at constant exchange rates.

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)

The company's worldwide workforce also increased to 18,500 employees, from 16,000 in 2017.

President and CEO Rich Lesser noted that 2018 was the fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth for the firm. "The capabilities of our talented and diverse workforce, and our investment in innovation and cutting-edge solutions for our clients are at the root of our consistently strong performance," Lesser said. "At our core, we remain focused on the quality of our work, our long-term client relationships, and our commitment to driving large-scale positive change consistent with our values and purpose."

He added that growth had been strong across all regions, and in both industry and functional practice areas. Digital offerings, as well as analytics and data science advisory to clients, which doubled in size, played a key role and will continue to be a priority for the firm. Overall, roughly one-third of BCG's revenues across regions and practice areas now has a substantial digital component.

"As we look towards the next decade, and what it will take for companies to win in the 2020s, we are deeply committed to ensuring that our clients are well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of a fast-changing world," said Lesser.

For more information, please contact Eric Gregoire at +1 617 850 3783 or gregoire.eric@bcg.com.

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world's leading advisor on business strategy. We partner with clients from the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors in all regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their enterprises. Our customized approach combines deep insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close collaboration at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve sustainable competitive advantage, build more capable organizations, and secure lasting results. Founded in 1963, BCG is a private company with offices in more than 90 cities in over 50 countries. For more information, please visit bcg.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-consulting-group-revenues-reach-7-5-billion-300819689.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)


© PRNewswire 2019
