Boston Consulting Group Revenues Reach $8.5 Billion

03/12/2020 | 12:02am EDT

BOSTON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, announced today global sales of $8.5 billion for 2019, with underlying revenue growth of 14% at constant exchange rates.

From 2009 to 2019, BCG's global sales grew from $2.75 billion to $8.5 billion, and its workforce expanded from 6,900 to 21,000 employees worldwide, tripling in size.

CEO Rich Lesser noted that 2019 was the sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth for the firm.

"More than ever before, clients turn to BCG for new solutions to the challenges of our times, from addressing the urgent climate crisis to delivering company value for all stakeholders to navigating adverse environments, such as the current situation in responding to COVID-19. Our five-decade-plus focus on building and sustaining competitive advantage only increases in importance in today's rapidly changing world. For our company and our clients, the goal is the same: long-term and sustainable value creation that makes a positive difference in the world. That's what will continue to drive us in the decade ahead," said Lesser.

Lesser added that BCG continued to deliver strong growth across all regions and across its industry and functional practice areas in 2019. The firm increasingly focused on clients' needs for the next decade—including digitizing and embedding AI in core processes, building "bionic" organizations, and supporting large-scale change efforts to accelerate performance, even in challenging environments—with a global focus on what clients will need to compete and win in the 2020s and beyond.

"Our success is rooted in the strength and diversity of our workforce as well as our constant commitment to innovation and value creation," Lesser said. "Over the past decade, we've combined our expertise in large-scale transformation with digital capabilities in advanced analytics and AI to deliver the cutting-edge solutions our clients need now and in the future. This investment allows us to better serve our long-standing clients as well as the next generation of businesses and leaders."

For more information, please contact Eric Gregoire at +1 617 850 3783 or gregoire.eric@bcg.com.

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we help clients with total transformation—inspiring complex change, enabling organizations to grow, building competitive advantage, and driving bottom-line impact.

To succeed, organizations must blend digital and human capabilities. Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives to spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting along with technology and design, corporate and digital ventures—and business purpose. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, generating results that allow our clients to thrive.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-consulting-group-revenues-reach-8-5-billion-301021979.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)


© PRNewswire 2020
