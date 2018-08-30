Log in
Boston International : Change of Auditor

08/30/2018 | 03:27pm CEST

BOSTON INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC

('BIH' or 'the Company')

Change of Auditor

The Company announces the resignation of its auditor, RPG Crouch Chapman LLP and the appointment of a new auditor, haysmacintyre.

In its letter of resignation as auditor of the Company, RPG Crouch Chapman LLP has confirmed that there were no circumstances connected with its resignation which RPG Chapman LLP considered should be bought to the notice of the members or the creditors of the Company.

ENDS

BIH is a special purpose acquisition company ('SPAC') listed on the standard segment of the official list, with shares traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. BIH is seeking to acquire a business operating in the foreign exchange ('FX') sector. Following the acquisition, BIH intends to seek re-admission its shares to the standard segment of the Official List.

Enquiries:

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / David Coffman

Tel: +44 20 7213 0880

Disclaimer

Boston International Holdings plc published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 13:26:15 UTC
