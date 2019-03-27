Log in
Boston International : Publication of Annual Report

03/27/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

BOSTON INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC

('BIH' or 'the Company')

Publication of Annual Report

Boston International Holdings plc announces that it has today published its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 which are available to view on the Company's website at https://www.bihplc.com/.

A copy of the Annual Report and Financial Statements has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Key Points

· net loss before taxation of £424,977 (loss per share of 1.4p)

· cash at 31 December 2018 of £421,286

· continued progress of the proposed acquisition of Cornhill FX Holdings Limited announced on 22 August 2017, currently expected to complete during Q2 of 2019

Borden James, Chairman, commented:

'Whilst the proposed acquisition of Cornhill FX Holdings Limited has taken longer to conclude than anticipated, the Board remains hopeful that the transaction will complete and the shares will recommence trading during the second quarter of 2019.'

ENDS

BIH is a special purpose acquisition company ('SPAC') listed on the standard segment of the official list, with shares traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. BIH is seeking to acquire a business operating in the foreign exchange ('FX') sector. Following the acquisition, BIH intends to seek re-admission its shares to the standard segment of the Official List.

Enquiries:

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / David Coffman

Tel: +44 20 7213 0880

Disclaimer

Boston International Holdings plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 17:44:10 UTC
