Boston Latin School and CIEE announce Robert and Joanne Fallon Global Scholarship

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Latin School (BLS) and The Council on International Education Exchange (CIEE) are pleased to announce the establishment of the Robert and Joanne Fallon Global Scholarship. This scholarship program provides a full tuition scholarship annually to three exemplary students from Boston Latin School to attend a CIEE summer study abroad program in Asia. The scholarships will cover the full cost for students to attend one of the CIEE Global Navigator Summer High School programs that focus on language, culture, commerce, science, and the arts, in China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

The Fallon Global Scholarship was established by the CIEE Board of Directors to commemorate Robert Fallon's 18 years of service as a Director of CIEE and the Fallons' lifelong commitment to international education and service. Mr. Fallon is a native of Boston and a graduate of Boston Latin School. Both he and his wife, Joanne, served as Peace Corps Volunteers in Western Samoa and subsequently worked and served with countless international organizations in Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea. Joanne Fallon attended Sophia University in Tokyo and completed her master's degree in Asian Cultural Studies. In New York, the Fallons are patrons of the Asia Society, and Robert Fallon has served on the Boards of Directors of the China Institute, the Korea Society, and the Japan Society.

"During the 31 years that we lived in Asia, Joanne and I came to appreciate not only the rich tapestry of Asian cultures and languages but also the economic significance of the Pacific Rim countries and the geo-political importance of this region to global prosperity," said Robert Fallon. "We believe it is important for young people to understand and study this complex area of the world and applaud CIEE and its partnership with Latin School to make study abroad programs in Asia available to deserving BLS students. We could not be more appreciative of CIEE for making these Asian study scholarships available. Thank you, CIEE and thank you, Latin School, for your continuing effort to develop critical thinking skills and leadership competence in your students."

The CIEE Global Navigator Summer High School program is offered in over 40 international locations and includes a portfolio of study abroad opportunities dedicated to second-language learning in seven foreign languages, as well as various academic, scientific, cultural, and art programs. The goal of the Global Navigator program is to expand the global competencies of high school students and prepare them for college and for contributing in meaningful ways to advancing peace in our world.

Boston Latin School has participated in the Global Navigator program since its inception in 2015, and is a founding member of the Global Navigator Schools, an elite group of 100 high schools located across the country recognized for their excellence in world languages and global programs.

"We are thrilled that our students will have the opportunity to broaden their horizons through our partnership with CIEE, the immense generosity of the Fallons, and their commitment to developing responsible and engaged citizens," said Rachel Skerritt, Headmaster of Boston Latin School. "There is no replacement for this type of global experience for a young learner, and the impact on their world view will be lifelong."

"It's an honor for CIEE to help Boston Latin School, the oldest public school in America, to realize its vision to support all of its extraordinary students in a global learning experience and simultaneously to recognize the lifetime commitment to international education and intercultural understanding that has been the passion and hallmark of Ro and Joanne Fallon," said James P. Pellow, President and CEO of CIEE. "Today, more than ever, the rich experience of learning another language and culture through a study abroad experience prepares young Americans to contribute in positive ways to our globally connected and culturally diverse world."

Students will be selected for the Fallon Global Scholarship each year by a committee of BLS faculty. Fallon Global Scholars will receive full funding for program fees and flights. In summer 2020, Fallon Global Scholars will choose from several 4-week summer programs in Asia, including:

For information on The Fallon Global Scholarship, and other global opportunities for BLS students contact: Tom Kennelly, tkennelly@bostonpublicschools.org.

About the Council on International Educational Exchange

CIEE is the country's oldest and largest nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, transforms lives and builds bridges by promoting the exchange of ideas and experiences. To help people develop skills for living in a globally interdependent and culturally diverse world, CIEE sponsors a wide variety of opportunities for cultural exchange, including work exchange programs, teach abroad programs, and a worldwide portfolio of study abroad and internship programs for college and high school students. Visit www.ciee.org.

About Boston Latin School

Boston Latin School is the oldest public school in America. It was founded in 1635, antedating Harvard College one year. BLS seeks to ground its students in a contemporary classical education as preparation for successful college studies, responsible and engaged citizenship, and a rewarding life. Students take four years minimum of a world language and 99% of graduates attend four-year colleges and universities. BLS is proud of its extensive alumni community, who make tremendous impact on the world and on the current student body through their stewardship, as is evidenced by the Robert and Joanne Fallon Global Scholarship.

Contact: Leslie Taylor, (207) 553-4274, ltaylor@ciee.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-latin-school-and-ciee-announce-robert-and-joanne-fallon-global-scholarship-301005380.html

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)