Boston Omaha : 2018 2Q Earnings Release

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (the "Company") announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
We show below summary financial data for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found atwww.bostonomaha.com.
2018
2017
2017
Revenues:
Billboard Rentals
$1,699,269
$1,215,318
$3,249,459
$2,229,810
Premiums Earned
507,045
531,557
984,349
1,024,099
Insurance Commissions
751,684
209,598
1,516,868
542,766
Investment and Other Income
31,761
38,410
62,027
68,135
Total Revenues
$2,989,759
$1,994,883
$5,812,703
$3,864,810
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
$(1,598,097)
$(1,367,816)
$(3,667,479)
$(2,478,027)
Basic and Diluted Net Loss per Share
$(0.08)
$(0.18)
$(0.21)
$(0.34)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments(1)
$238,513,223
$89,939,150
Total Assets
$324,443,402
153,477,084
Total Liabilities
$5,201,919
5,088,411
Total Noncontrolling Interest
1,190,187
1,234,987
Total Stockholders' Equity
$318,051,296
$147,153,686
First Six Months 2018
Second QuarterOur book value per share was $14.49 at June 30, 2018, compared to $10.25 at December 31, 2017.
As of June 30, 2018, we had 20,894,774 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.
As of August 10, 2018, we had 21,008,024 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.
About Boston Omaha Corporation
Boston Omaha Corporation is a public company engaged in several lines of business, including outdoor advertising and surety insurance, and also maintains investments in commercial real estate, residential homebuilding and banking businesses.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our financing strategy, future operations, future financial position and results, market growth, total revenue, as well as other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similarexpressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the Company's forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements the Company make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Company's estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for the Company's current and future products and services, the Company's expectations regarding the Company's sales, expenses, gross margins and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
(1) Investments is made up of short-term U.S. treasury securities classified as trading securities and securities available for sale.
