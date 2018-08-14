Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boston Omaha : 2018 2Q Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 08:35am CEST

Aug. 13, 2018 21:08 UTC

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (the "Company") announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We show below summary financial data for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found atwww.bostonomaha.com.

2018

2017

2017

Revenues:

Billboard Rentals

$1,699,269

$1,215,318

$3,249,459

$2,229,810

Premiums Earned

507,045

531,557

984,349

1,024,099

Insurance Commissions

751,684

209,598

1,516,868

542,766

Investment and Other Income

31,761

38,410

62,027

68,135

Total Revenues

$2,989,759

$1,994,883

$5,812,703

$3,864,810

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders

$(1,598,097)

$(1,367,816)

$(3,667,479)

$(2,478,027)

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per Share

$(0.08)

$(0.18)

$(0.21)

$(0.34)

June 30,

December 31,

2018

2017

Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments(1)

$238,513,223

$89,939,150

Total Assets

$324,443,402

153,477,084

Total Liabilities

$5,201,919

5,088,411

Total Noncontrolling Interest

1,190,187

1,234,987

Total Stockholders' Equity

$318,051,296

$147,153,686

First Six Months 2018

Second QuarterOur book value per share was $14.49 at June 30, 2018, compared to $10.25 at December 31, 2017.

As of June 30, 2018, we had 20,894,774 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

As of August 10, 2018, we had 21,008,024 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public company engaged in several lines of business, including outdoor advertising and surety insurance, and also maintains investments in commercial real estate, residential homebuilding and banking businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our financing strategy, future operations, future financial position and results, market growth, total revenue, as well as other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similarexpressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the Company's forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements the Company make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Company's estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for the Company's current and future products and services, the Company's expectations regarding the Company's sales, expenses, gross margins and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

(1) Investments is made up of short-term U.S. treasury securities classified as trading securities and securities available for sale.

Contacts

Boston Omaha Corporation Catherine Vaughan, 617-875-8911cathy@bostonomaha.com

Source: Boston Omaha Corporation

View this news release online at:http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005657/en

Disclaimer

Boston Omaha Corporation published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 06:35:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : S. Korea to ban driving BMW vehicles subject to recall
AQ
09:21aCOCA COLA : Fitch's Rating Decision
PU
09:21aKSB GROUP : Growth in order intake despite negative currency translation effects
PU
09:20aDOLLAR TREE : Nonprofit lists school supplies containing toxic chemicals
AQ
09:18aTECHSTEP ASA : Invitation to presentation of Q2 and H1 2018 results
AQ
09:16aMORRIS : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINAY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 31 AUGUST 2018 (English version)
PU
09:16aDIGI COMMUNICATIONS : press release
PU
09:16aENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - Z Fisher
PU
09:16aYOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Releases WG51S2 Infrared Sensor for the WEBFREX NV Online Thickness Gauge - A new OpreX™ Quality Control System family product for the precise measurement of thin films -
PU
09:15aANTOFAGASTA : reports lower first-half earnings, trade clouds demand outlook
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2GOLD : Asia stumbles on soft China data, gold loses its glitter
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
4OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : Advantage Lithium Release Study on Cauchari JV ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium..
5YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.