Boston Omaha : 2018 2Q Report

08/14/2018 | 08:35am CEST

BOSTON OMAHA CORP

FORM 10-Q

(Quarterly Report)

Filed 08/13/18 for the Period Ending 06/30/18

Address

1411 HARNEY ST.

SUITE 200

OMAHA, NE, 68102

Telephone

857-256-0079

CIK

0001494582

Symbol

BOMN

SIC Code

6510 - Real Estate Operators (No Developers) and Lessors

Industry

Advertising & Marketing

Sector

Consumer Cyclicals

Fiscal Year

12/31

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(MARK ONE)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

    For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission file number001-38113

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

27-0788438

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

1411 Harney St., Suite 200, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

(Address of principal executive offices)

(857) 256-0079

(Registrant's telephone number)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YesNo

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes☒ ☐No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

(Do not check if a smaller reporting company)

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YesNo

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 21,008,024 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock as of August 10, 2018.

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION

QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30 , 2018

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Part I - Financial Information

Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets - June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (unaudited) 4

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 (unaudited) 6

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity - June 30, 2018 (unaudited) 7

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 (unaudited) 8

Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 10

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. 31

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk. 45

Item 4. Controls and Procedures. 46

Part II - Other Information 47

Item 1. Legal Proceedings. 47

Item 1A. Risk Factors. 47

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds. 47

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities. 47

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. 47

Item 5. Other Information. 47

Item 6. Exhibits. 47

Signatures 48

Exhibit Index 49

References in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to " the Company , " "our Company," "we," "us," "our" and "Boston Omaha" refer to Boston Omaha

Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited

For the Three Months and Six Months Ended June 3 0 , 201 8 and 201 7

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

ASSETS

June 30,

December 31,

2018

2017

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

88,166,783$

6,838,345

Restricted cash

506,046

392,225

Accounts receivable, net

1,290,966

1,095,777

Interest receivable

692,109

-

Short-term investments

4,856,131

1,659,299

U.S. Treasury trading securities

-

83,100,805

U.S. Treasury securities available for sale

150,346,440

-

Prepaid expenses

1,098,959

755,121

Total Current Assets

246,957,434

93,841,572

Property and Equipment, net

10,280,773

9,111,013

Other Assets:

Goodwill

25,006,161

24,692,161

Intangible assets, net

7,604,863

9,349,623

Investments

32,177,419

13,901,281

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

847,146

952,128

Funds held as collateral assets

862,046

1,056,330

Other

707,560

572,976

Total Other Assets

67,205,195

50,524,499

Total Assets

$

324,443,402$

153,477,084

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

Boston Omaha Corporation published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 06:35:01 UTC
