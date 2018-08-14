Boston Omaha : 2018 2Q Report

BOSTON OMAHA CORP

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION

Delaware

27-0788438

1411 Harney St., Suite 200, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

(857) 256-0079

21,008,024 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock as of August 10, 2018.

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION

QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30 , 2018

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part I - Financial Information

Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets - June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (unaudited) 4

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 (unaudited) 6

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity - June 30, 2018 (unaudited) 7

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 (unaudited) 8

Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 10

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. 31

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk. 45

Item 4. Controls and Procedures. 46

Part II - Other Information 47

Item 1. Legal Proceedings. 47

Item 1A. Risk Factors. 47

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds. 47

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities. 47

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. 47

Item 5. Other Information. 47

Item 6. Exhibits. 47

Signatures 48

Exhibit Index 49

References in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to " the Company , " "our Company," "we," "us," "our" and "Boston Omaha" refer to Boston Omaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless otherwise noted.

Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited

For the Three Months and Six Months Ended June 3 0 , 201 8 and 201 7

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

ASSETS

June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,166,783$ 6,838,345 Restricted cash 506,046 392,225 Accounts receivable, net 1,290,966 1,095,777 Interest receivable 692,109 - Short-term investments 4,856,131 1,659,299 U.S. Treasury trading securities - 83,100,805 U.S. Treasury securities available for sale 150,346,440 - Prepaid expenses 1,098,959 755,121 Total Current Assets 246,957,434 93,841,572 Property and Equipment, net 10,280,773 9,111,013 Other Assets: Goodwill 25,006,161 24,692,161 Intangible assets, net 7,604,863 9,349,623 Investments 32,177,419 13,901,281 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 847,146 952,128 Funds held as collateral assets 862,046 1,056,330 Other 707,560 572,976 Total Other Assets 67,205,195 50,524,499 Total Assets $ 324,443,402$ 153,477,084

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

4