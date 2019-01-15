Log in
Boston Omaha : Announces New Director

01/15/2019 | 03:53am EST

Jan. 14, 2019 21:04 UTC

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces New Director

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) today announced that Jeffrey Royal has been elected to its Board of Directors.

"Jeff has helped build and operate a successful and growing Omaha bank, and we have been fortunate to get to know him over the past few years," said Alex Rozek and Adam Peterson, the Co-CEOs and Co-Chairmen of Boston Omaha. "He adds additional practical operational skills to the Board, and the company will benefit from his experience. We are excited to have Jeff involved in Boston Omaha."

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public company engaged in several lines of business, including outdoor advertising and surety insurance, and maintains investments in several real estate services ventures and a bank.

Contacts

Boston Omaha Corporation Catherine Vaughan, 617-875-8911cathy@bostonomaha.com

Source: Boston Omaha Corporation

View this news release online at:http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005792/en

Disclaimer

Boston Omaha Corporation published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 08:53:03 UTC
