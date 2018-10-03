Boston Pharmaceuticals Acquires Three Novel Anti-Infective Programs from Novartis

Boston
Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Boston Pharmaceuticals) today announced a
licensing and equity agreement with Novartis through which Boston
Pharmaceuticals will develop three novel anti-infective drug candidates
that are part of the Novartis Infectious Diseases portfolio, which have
the potential to address the need for new agents to treat antibiotic
resistant Gram-negative infections. Under the terms of the agreement,
Boston Pharmaceuticals acquired worldwide rights to two complementary
candidates targeting carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE)
and one candidate targeting Pseudomonas. Novartis will receive an
upfront payment and is entitled to royalties and milestone payments for
successfully commercialized medicines. In addition, Novartis will
receive an equity stake in two new companies formed together with Boston
Pharmaceuticals to further develop and commercialize these programs.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The candidates included in this transaction include:
-
LYS228 is a potential best-in-class monobactam which has entered Phase
2 clinical development and which has demonstrated activity against CRE
with resistance caused by serine beta-lactamases (SBLs) and/or metallo
beta-lactamases (MBLs);
-
IID572 is a novel beta-lactamase inhibitor that may be used in
combination with LYS228 or other beta-lactam antibiotics to expand
their use against difficult-to-treat infections caused by a broader
spectrum of CRE; and
-
MAK181 is an oral, first-in-class LpxC inhibitor for Pseudomonas
infections.
Antibiotic resistance is widely recognized as a major public health
threat and innovative candidates to combat drug resistant bacteria
remain a critical unmet need. Both the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) have
identified CRE and drug resistant Pseudomonads as serious threats that
pose significant risk to human health.
“The need for new antibiotics that address drug resistant bacteria is
clear and we are pleased to find a partner in Boston Pharmaceuticals who
will dedicate the appropriate expertise and resources for the further
development and commercialization of these programs,” said Jay Bradner,
M.D., President of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research.
“Drug discovery and development is a team sport and this agreement is
part of our strategy to partner with like-minded innovators outside of
our walls to further develop new innovative medicines focused on
addressing global health challenges.”
“The acquisition of these three novel anti-infective candidates further
demonstrates our commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in order
to benefit patients,” said Robert Armstrong, Ph.D., C.E.O. of Boston
Pharmaceuticals. “Novartis has done a tremendous job advancing new
solutions to infections caused by drug resistant Gram-negative pathogens
and developing these innovative candidates with best-in-class or
first-in-class potential. We look forward to building on this quality
research as we advance these candidates.”
About Boston Pharmaceuticals
Boston Pharmaceuticals (the
“Company”) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. By leveraging
a highly experienced drug development team, Boston Pharmaceuticals is
building a portfolio of high value clinical candidates addressing
important unmet medical needs. The Company partners with innovative
biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and academic groups to
acquire or in-license drug development candidates at late stages of
pre-clinical development through to early stages of clinical
development. Following completion of human proof-of-concept trials,
Boston Pharmaceuticals intends to partner successful development
candidates to larger pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies for
registration and commercialization, or alternatively build its own late
stage portfolio, enabling the best molecules to reach patients while
creating downstream value for the innovator and the Company. Boston
Pharmaceuticals is a portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital. For
more information, please visit www.bostonpharmaceuticals.com.
