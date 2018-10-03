Boston Pharmaceuticals Acquires Three Novel Anti-Infective Programs from Novartis

-- Program Candidates Address Growing Need for New Treatments Against Drug Resistant Gram-negative Bacteria, Including Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and Pseudomonas --

Boston Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Boston Pharmaceuticals) today announced a licensing and equity agreement with Novartis through which Boston Pharmaceuticals will develop three novel anti-infective drug candidates that are part of the Novartis Infectious Diseases portfolio, which have the potential to address the need for new agents to treat antibiotic resistant Gram-negative infections. Under the terms of the agreement, Boston Pharmaceuticals acquired worldwide rights to two complementary candidates targeting carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and one candidate targeting Pseudomonas. Novartis will receive an upfront payment and is entitled to royalties and milestone payments for successfully commercialized medicines. In addition, Novartis will receive an equity stake in two new companies formed together with Boston Pharmaceuticals to further develop and commercialize these programs. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The candidates included in this transaction include:

LYS228 is a potential best-in-class monobactam which has entered Phase 2 clinical development and which has demonstrated activity against CRE with resistance caused by serine beta-lactamases (SBLs) and/or metallo beta-lactamases (MBLs);

IID572 is a novel beta-lactamase inhibitor that may be used in combination with LYS228 or other beta-lactam antibiotics to expand their use against difficult-to-treat infections caused by a broader spectrum of CRE; and

MAK181 is an oral, first-in-class LpxC inhibitor for Pseudomonas infections.

Antibiotic resistance is widely recognized as a major public health threat and innovative candidates to combat drug resistant bacteria remain a critical unmet need. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) have identified CRE and drug resistant Pseudomonads as serious threats that pose significant risk to human health.

“The need for new antibiotics that address drug resistant bacteria is clear and we are pleased to find a partner in Boston Pharmaceuticals who will dedicate the appropriate expertise and resources for the further development and commercialization of these programs,” said Jay Bradner, M.D., President of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research. “Drug discovery and development is a team sport and this agreement is part of our strategy to partner with like-minded innovators outside of our walls to further develop new innovative medicines focused on addressing global health challenges.”

“The acquisition of these three novel anti-infective candidates further demonstrates our commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in order to benefit patients,” said Robert Armstrong, Ph.D., C.E.O. of Boston Pharmaceuticals. “Novartis has done a tremendous job advancing new solutions to infections caused by drug resistant Gram-negative pathogens and developing these innovative candidates with best-in-class or first-in-class potential. We look forward to building on this quality research as we advance these candidates.”

About Boston Pharmaceuticals

Boston Pharmaceuticals (the “Company”) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. By leveraging a highly experienced drug development team, Boston Pharmaceuticals is building a portfolio of high value clinical candidates addressing important unmet medical needs. The Company partners with innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and academic groups to acquire or in-license drug development candidates at late stages of pre-clinical development through to early stages of clinical development. Following completion of human proof-of-concept trials, Boston Pharmaceuticals intends to partner successful development candidates to larger pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies for registration and commercialization, or alternatively build its own late stage portfolio, enabling the best molecules to reach patients while creating downstream value for the innovator and the Company. Boston Pharmaceuticals is a portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.bostonpharmaceuticals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006129/en/