Boston Pharmaceuticals Adds Five New Drug Programs to Its Pipeline in Licensing Deal

Boston Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Boston Pharmaceuticals) today announced that it has in-licensed a portfolio of five early development programs from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The portfolio includes two Phase 2-ready development candidates, one Phase 1-ready development candidate and two undisclosed preclinical programs with identified lead candidates. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Boston Pharmaceuticals will assume full responsibility from GSK to progress the clinical stage programs for:

GSK3352589 is a novel small molecule inhibitor of REarranged during Transfection (RET) tyrosine kinase which has completed Phase 1 studies and will be developed for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (IBS-D);

GSK3008356 is a potent and selective small molecule inhibitor of Diglyceride Acyltranferase (DGAT) 1 which has completed Phase 1 studies and has application as a treatment for acne;

GSK3183475 is a novel small molecule inhibitor of Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal, Second Bromodomain (BET BD2) which as a topical formulation has therapeutic potential to treat vitiligo and/or psoriasis and is Phase 1-ready.

The two undisclosed preclinical programs have specific lead candidates that are ready for IND-enabling studies. These programs target therapeutic areas that do not overlap with the clinical stage assets.

“The licensing of these development assets is an important validation of our development team and capabilities and an affirmation of our strategy to assemble a diverse pipeline of clinical candidates across a broad range of indications,” said Robert Armstrong, Ph.D., C.E.O. of Boston Pharmaceuticals. “We are making substantial progress in executing on our business model and are excited to advance these molecules into and through the clinic to evaluate their potential to improve patient lives.”

About Boston Pharmaceuticals

Boston Pharmaceuticals (the “Company”) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. By leveraging a highly experienced drug development team, Boston Pharmaceuticals is building a portfolio of high value clinical candidates addressing important unmet medical needs. The Company partners with innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and academic groups to acquire or in-license drug development candidates at late stages of pre-clinical development through to early stages of clinical development. Following completion of human proof-of-concept trials, Boston Pharmaceuticals intends to partner successful development candidates to larger pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies for registration and commercialization, or alternatively build its own late stage portfolio, enabling the best molecules to reach patients while creating downstream value for the innovator and the Company. Boston Pharmaceuticals is a portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.bostonpharmaceuticals.com.

