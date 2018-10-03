Boston Pharmaceuticals Adds Five New Drug Programs to Its Pipeline in Licensing Deal

Boston
Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Boston Pharmaceuticals) today announced that
it has in-licensed a portfolio of five early development programs from
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The portfolio includes two Phase 2-ready
development candidates, one Phase 1-ready development candidate and two
undisclosed preclinical programs with identified lead candidates.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Boston Pharmaceuticals will assume full responsibility from GSK to
progress the clinical stage programs for:
-
GSK3352589 is a novel small molecule inhibitor of REarranged during
Transfection (RET) tyrosine kinase which has completed Phase 1 studies
and will be developed for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome
with Diarrhea (IBS-D);
-
GSK3008356 is a potent and selective small molecule inhibitor of
Diglyceride Acyltranferase (DGAT) 1 which has completed Phase 1
studies and has application as a treatment for acne;
-
GSK3183475 is a novel small molecule inhibitor of Bromodomain and
Extra-Terminal, Second Bromodomain (BET BD2) which as a topical
formulation has therapeutic potential to treat vitiligo and/or
psoriasis and is Phase 1-ready.
The two undisclosed preclinical programs have specific lead candidates
that are ready for IND-enabling studies. These programs target
therapeutic areas that do not overlap with the clinical stage assets.
“The licensing of these development assets is an important validation of
our development team and capabilities and an affirmation of our strategy
to assemble a diverse pipeline of clinical candidates across a broad
range of indications,” said Robert Armstrong, Ph.D., C.E.O. of Boston
Pharmaceuticals. “We are making substantial progress in executing on our
business model and are excited to advance these molecules into and
through the clinic to evaluate their potential to improve patient lives.”
About Boston Pharmaceuticals
Boston Pharmaceuticals (the “Company”) is a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company. By leveraging a highly experienced drug
development team, Boston Pharmaceuticals is building a portfolio of high
value clinical candidates addressing important unmet medical needs. The
Company partners with innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical
companies and academic groups to acquire or in-license drug development
candidates at late stages of pre-clinical development through to early
stages of clinical development. Following completion of human
proof-of-concept trials, Boston Pharmaceuticals intends to partner
successful development candidates to larger pharmaceutical or
biotechnology companies for registration and commercialization, or
alternatively build its own late stage portfolio, enabling the best
molecules to reach patients while creating downstream value for the
innovator and the Company. Boston Pharmaceuticals is a portfolio
business of Gurnet Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.bostonpharmaceuticals.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006135/en/