Boston Pharmaceuticals : Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

Boston Pharmaceuticals is honored to have been named one of the top ten Health Care and Biopharma companies on Fortune’s 2020 Best Workplaces ranking.

The ranking, which represents 800,000 employees working in the Health Care & Biopharma industries in the United States, culminated from the evaluation of more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and the level of team camaraderie. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies which best include all employees, at all levels of the organization.

“During this difficult and uncertain time around the new normal of COVID-19, this honor is an opportunity to remind everyone of the crucial roles played by health care workers, scientists and researchers who are serving on the front lines of the pandemic response. We cannot put into words how grateful we are to them,” said Boston Pharmaceuticals CEO and Co-Founder Rob Armstrong, PhD.

“At the same time, we’re proud of the intellectually-curious and science-driven team that’s at the heart of Boston Pharmaceuticals’ diverse pipeline of drug candidates aimed at improving patient lives,” Armstrong said.

"Health care & biopharma companies are crucial to helping our country through the current COVID-19 health crisis, where employees put their own health on the line to take care of others,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Companies on this list have built a high level of trust with their people that will serve them well as they take care of employees and their families during a period of incredible stress, as well as the communities in which they operate."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Boston Pharmaceuticals

Boston Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages an experienced drug development team to advance a portfolio of high value candidates that address important unmet medical needs. The Company partners with innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to acquire drug development candidates. We employ unencumbered decision making, follow the data and advance only those programs that meet our stringent development hurdles. Following clinical proof of concept, we establish value creating partnerships with the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies or advance programs through commercialization. We are continuously seeking new opportunities to leverage our model to create a path to value for our partners and patients. For more information, please visit www.bostonpharmaceuticals.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing nearly 800,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Health Care & Biopharma industry. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

