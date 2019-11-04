Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boston Semi Equipment Revolutionizes Handling of Multi-Port, Low-Pressure MEMS Sensors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST

BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler manufacturer and an innovative provider of test automation technical services, announced today that it has enhanced its Zeus gravity feed handlers with the capability of handling extremely low-pressure MEMS devices with multiple ports. The first to benefit from this new MEMS handling capability is a leading manufacturer of health monitoring systems who selected BSE’s Zeus pressure MEMS solution for its ability to provide extremely low-pressure stimulus combined with higher throughput. The Zeus MEMS handler is faster, more economical, and requires significantly less floor space than their existing solution. Automotive, medical, industrial and consumer markets will benefit from the efficiencies and lower cost of test by handling pressure MEMS ICs in BSE’s Zeus handler.

“Boston Semi Equipment’s new low-pressure MEMS solution provides 0 to 18 inches of H2O stimulus directly to the IC while still in the handler test site. This dramatically improves test cell throughput for our customers,” stated Kevin Brennan, Vice President of Marketing at BSE. “The Zeus pressure MEMS handler is unique because it can perform true differential pressure testing. Our BSE-designed pressure stimulus achieves desired pressure set points faster and more accurately than other solutions, which makes the Zeus handler for MEMS devices a winning investment.”

The Zeus pressure MEMS stimuli include 0 to 18 inches of H2O, 0 – 3 psia vacuum, and up to 150 psi. A 70-bar stimulus is in development. The Zeus is a tri-temperature handler that can be configured with up to eight test sites.  Cold temperature testing is achieved using LN2 or a BSE-designed, two-stage chiller, the MR2. Zeus offers the features and performance needed by today’s test cells and are backed up by Boston Semi Equipment’s worldwide service team.

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC (BSE) designs and manufactures leading-edge solutions for test handlers and equipment to automate the handling of ICs for testing and provides technical services that help semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs maximize test cell output. Our solutions address customer requirements for improving test cell productivity and maximizing the uptime of semiconductor test floors. BSE’s mission is to provide products and services to our customers that are the industry benchmark for quality, performance, and reliability. delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.bostonsemiequipment.com

Company Contact 
Kevin Brennan 
Boston Semi Equipment 
Kevin.brennan@bsegroup.com
Tel: +1 781 273 0090

Media Contact
Amy Smith
Kiterocket 
asmith@kiterocket.com 
Tel: +1 401 369 9266

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aSCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS : Reports 2019 Nine Month and Third Quarter Results
AQ
08:21aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Construction Begins on Detroit's First Cambria Hotel
PR
08:20aDELPHI ENERGY : Announces Extension of Credit Facility
PU
08:20aHP : and Adobe Fuel New Era of 3D Production Technology for Creatives
PU
08:20aPLANTRONICS : Poly Introduces Poly Studio X Series for Microsoft Teams at Microsoft Ignite 2019
PU
08:20aHENKEL : BRABUS uses high-performance solutions from Henkel
PU
08:20aNEVADA SUNRISE GOLD : and Liberty Gold Commence Drilling Program at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada
PU
08:20aPATTERN ENERGY : to go private in $2.63 billion deal
RE
08:20aEVIANA HEALTH : IIROC Trading Halt - EHC
AQ
08:20aCORDOVACANN : IIROC Trading Halt - CDVA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
4Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group