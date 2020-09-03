Log in
Botanacor Offers a New “Dry Weight Potency (USDA)” Test to Allow Hemp Producers to Achieve USDA Regulatory Compliance

09/03/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

USDA Will Soon Require Hemp Producers to Test Crops for Total THC Calculated on a Dry Weight Basis

Botanacor Laboratories, the widely recognized leader in accredited testing of hemp biomass and hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that it offers a new test to hemp producers. Responding to new USDA regulations that will soon apply to U.S. states, territories, and tribes, Botanacor can now test hemp biomass for total THC calculated on a dry weight basis.

Offering the industry’s fastest turnaround times for its “moisture corrected” test results, Botanacor provides customers a Certificate of Analysis that includes Measurement Uncertainly for 15 cannabinoids. Botanacor calculates the total THC using HPLC and accurately accounts for moisture content using the Karl Fischer Method for advanced titration.

Botanacor’s new test for total THC calculated on a dry weight basis recognizes that THC content is expressed as a percent of biomass weight. However, moisture can add weight and distort the THC content calculation, with implications for product safety, consistency, potency, and regulatory compliance. Only total THC calculated on a dry weight basis provides an accurate THC content across any type of hemp sample submitted for testing, no matter the initial moisture content of the samples submitted to Botanacor. (For background, link to the USDA Interim Final Rule.)

“Botanacor is known nationally for rapidly developing the validated tests required for our hemp-producing customers’ regulatory compliance,” said Mike Branvold, President of Botanacor. “This new Dry Weight Potency (USDA) test is another example of Botanacor standing up a test in anticipation of USDA regulation to give our customers a competitive edge.”

About Botanacor

Botanacor was the first Colorado-based laboratory founded for, and entirely focused on, hemp and CBD testing. Botanacor participated in the first-ever Hemp Pilot Program conducted in Colorado in 2014. The Company has clearly distinguished itself among its competitors through its facilities validation, process controls, equipment validation, Pharmaceutical best-practices, and rapid response. Learn more: http://www.Botanacor.com; 888-800-8223.


© Business Wire 2020
