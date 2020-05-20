BottleRock Napa Valley : Announces “(re)LIVE BottleRock”

Weekly Virtual Series Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend

Series to benefit Crew Nation and Napa Valley Food Bank

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars and traditionally held on Memorial Day weekend as “The First Taste of Summer”, will kick off (re)LIVE BottleRock, a weekly virtual series of past BottleRock performances and new musical and culinary programming on Saturday, May 23 at 3pm PDT on YouTube Live. (re)LIVE BottleRock will feature a combination of favorite BottleRock headliners and artists, along with new one-of-a-kind culinary and celebrity mashups from home like one would experience on the infamous BottleRock Culinary Stage. (re)LIVE BottleRock is powered by Cisco System’s Webex.

Imagine Dragons, Muse, The Head and the Heart and Tash Sultana will kick off the series on Saturday, May 23, beginning at 3pm PDT at YouTube Live. Fans can view each episode by subscribing to BottleRock’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/ BottleRockNapa, and will need to tune-in live, as episodes will not be available to view after airing. The inaugural (re)LIVE BottleRock is hosted by Allison Hagendorf, the Global Head of Rock at Spotify and Liam Mayclem, KPIX’s Foodie Chap.

There will be opportunities to donate and support two worthy charities during each show. Proceeds from the series will benefit Crew Nation and Napa Valley Food Bank. The Crew Nation fund was created to help live music crews who have been directly impacted as shows are paused due to COVID-19. The Napa Valley Food Bank provides a variety of nutritious food to low-income individuals, families, seniors and non-profit organizations throughout Napa County.

Future (re)LIVE BottleRock episodes will continue to highlight past standout festival performances, plus a variety of new content featuring many of the musical and culinary stars that help make up the unique BottleRock Napa Valley experience. Each episode will air weekly on Fridays at 5pm PT.

For more information please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

To keep up to date on the festival, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

(Images and logo available upon request)

***Note to Editors: The correct spelling of “BottleRock” is as such with a capital “B” and “R,” one word.

***Media Contact: Please email media@bottlerocknapa.com with questions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005219/en/