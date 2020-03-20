Bottomline Technologies, Numerated, Bank of America and Citibank Win 2020 Monarch Innovation Awards

Bottomline Technologies, Numerated, Bank of America and Citibank are winners in Barlow Research’s 2020 Monarch Innovation Awards. The winners were chosen based on their innovative products and features.

The Monarch Innovation Awards (www.MonarchInnovationAwards.com) are unique and coveted. The 2020 Monarch Award nominations are scored based on uniqueness, stickiness, defendability, ease of use, value and their ‘wow’ factor. This year’s winners were judged by a panel of four jurists: Nick Miller, Clarity Advantage; Mary Beth Sullivan, Capital Performance Group; Russ Fearing, FIS Global; and John O’Connor, Praxis Advisors, LLC.

Overall Most Innovative Award: Bottomline Technologies Digital Banking IQ Insights

Financial institutions are increasingly focused on making client interactions smarter by using data and analytics to identify changing needs, emerging risks, and opportunities to grow relationships. Bottomline’s Digital Banking IQ™ Insights applies a range of artificial intelligence and analytical tools to balance, transaction, treasury management and other data to help financial institutions acquire, deepen, and grow profitable relationships. Insights equips relationship managers, executives, and clients with timely, actionable recommendations throughout each client’s lifecycle, from opening their first account to solidifying a primary banking relationship.

Most Innovative Industry Partner: Numerated Sales & Marketing Tools

Numerated’s Sales & Marketing Tools help banks identify qualified business development opportunities. The solution pre-screens businesses for credit eligibility, applies artificial intelligence to core data to identify customer needs being met elsewhere, and makes it easy to create qualified lists by product eligibility, industry, location and more.

Most Innovative Product: Bank of America Working Capital Manager

Bank of America Working Capital Manager provides seamless delivery of a holistic, tailored solution to meet the working capital needs of smaller middle market companies. This packaged solution is easy to onboard and service, providing robust cash, card and credit services using a straight-forward pricing model. Bank of America used data from Voice-of-the-Customer, market and internal research to identify how to best address client needs.

Most Innovative Feature Award: Citibank Payment Insights

Citi® Payment Insights sets new standards for digital tracking and self-service capabilities, making payment tracking as simple as tracking a package. Users gain unprecedented access to payment status, processing times, the ability to act on payments and much more. Available in 85+ markets, Citi Payment Insights is a part of a global initiative across the Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions product portfolio focused on “digitizing the client experience.”

