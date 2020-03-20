Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bottomline Technologies, Numerated, Bank of America and Citibank Win 2020 Monarch Innovation Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Bottomline Technologies, Numerated, Bank of America and Citibank are winners in Barlow Research’s 2020 Monarch Innovation Awards. The winners were chosen based on their innovative products and features.

The Monarch Innovation Awards (www.MonarchInnovationAwards.com) are unique and coveted. The 2020 Monarch Award nominations are scored based on uniqueness, stickiness, defendability, ease of use, value and their ‘wow’ factor. This year’s winners were judged by a panel of four jurists: Nick Miller, Clarity Advantage; Mary Beth Sullivan, Capital Performance Group; Russ Fearing, FIS Global; and John O’Connor, Praxis Advisors, LLC.

Overall Most Innovative Award: Bottomline Technologies Digital Banking IQ Insights

Financial institutions are increasingly focused on making client interactions smarter by using data and analytics to identify changing needs, emerging risks, and opportunities to grow relationships. Bottomline’s Digital Banking IQ™ Insights applies a range of artificial intelligence and analytical tools to balance, transaction, treasury management and other data to help financial institutions acquire, deepen, and grow profitable relationships. Insights equips relationship managers, executives, and clients with timely, actionable recommendations throughout each client’s lifecycle, from opening their first account to solidifying a primary banking relationship.

Most Innovative Industry Partner: Numerated Sales & Marketing Tools

Numerated’s Sales & Marketing Tools help banks identify qualified business development opportunities. The solution pre-screens businesses for credit eligibility, applies artificial intelligence to core data to identify customer needs being met elsewhere, and makes it easy to create qualified lists by product eligibility, industry, location and more.

Most Innovative Product: Bank of America Working Capital Manager

Bank of America Working Capital Manager provides seamless delivery of a holistic, tailored solution to meet the working capital needs of smaller middle market companies. This packaged solution is easy to onboard and service, providing robust cash, card and credit services using a straight-forward pricing model. Bank of America used data from Voice-of-the-Customer, market and internal research to identify how to best address client needs.

Most Innovative Feature Award: Citibank Payment Insights

Citi® Payment Insights sets new standards for digital tracking and self-service capabilities, making payment tracking as simple as tracking a package. Users gain unprecedented access to payment status, processing times, the ability to act on payments and much more. Available in 85+ markets, Citi Payment Insights is a part of a global initiative across the Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions product portfolio focused on “digitizing the client experience.”

For more information, contact Dallas Capesius, Barlow Research Associates, 763-253-1829 or dcapesius@barlowresearch.com

About Barlow Research Associates, Inc. (BRAI)

Barlow Research Associates, Inc. was founded in 1980 to provide research and consulting services to the banking industry in the U.S. and overseas. BRAI specializes in custom research, strategic consulting and syndicated research programs in small business, middle market and digital business banking. All three syndicated programs provide a continuous flow of market knowledge and competitive intelligence to member institutions. www.BarlowResearch.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pBIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:19pBRAP HLDG : BrainChip Schedules Market Update
AQ
01:18pTRIUS INVESTMENTS : Announces secured loan to revive superfoods
AQ
01:17pMcEwen Mining Provides Operations Update and Withdraws Production Guidance Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
01:17pDiligent Offers Free Access to ‘Community by Diligent' for K-12 Public School Districts to Ensure Connectivity with Their Communities During Crisis
BU
01:16pINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Statement on News Reports Related to Transactions by Jeffrey Sprecher and Sen. Kelly Loeffler
BU
01:15pGREENMOBILITY A/S : update regarding impact of Covid-19
AQ
01:15pVolkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
RE
01:14pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : BlackRock, Inc. notifies qualified shareholding in EDP
PU
01:14pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : A message from our SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Ryan Green
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs in Spain
5TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group