Boubyan Bank Commemorates 15th Anniversary with IDEMIA's Exclusive Metal Cards

Boubyan Bank, Kuwait’s most innovative digital bank, teams up with IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, to provide select customers with exclusive metal cards to mark the bank’s 15th anniversary.

Boubyan Bank have been trail blazers since their foundation. They have earned a number of international accolades, including Global Finance’s Best Islamic Digital Bank for the fifth year in a row. Furthermore, the bank continually raises the bar on Customer Service. This year, they have come away with two awards from Service Hero, the international consumer-driven customer service index, namely Country Winner in customer service for the fifth time and Best Islamic Bank in customer service for the tenth year running.

Boubyan Bank chose IDEMIA, the industry leader for innovative metal card technology, to join forces and come up with their commemorative metal credit card. The card will be offered to customers who have been with Boubyan since its inception over 15 years ago, as a token of gratitude for their loyalty.

“We are pleased to partner with IDEMIA to mark this milestone. IDEMIA’s high-quality metal cards are a perfect fit to the lifestyle and demands of our premium customers.” said Yousef AlMajed, Executive Director – Cards Products, Boubyan Bank.

The special edition 15th anniversary metal World Elite Mastercard credit card will feature a sleek, vertical, cutting-edge design

“We are proud, that our Composecure metal card product has been chosen by Boubyan Bank for this lighthouse project,” said Julia Schoonenberg, Senior Vice President (Middle East and Africa), Financial Institutions, IDEMIA. “This highlights the trust the institution has in IDEMIA as partners. As a market leader in metal card technology, IDEMIA strives to deliver high-quality products that reflect our clients’ commitment to their customers”.

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

