Boulder AI appoints new VP of Global Sales to Support Company Growth

Boulder, Colorado, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder AI, an AI driven IoT hardware and software startup company with an innovative visual intelligence platform, has announced that as a part of their rapid growth plan, the company has appointed industry veteran and serial entrepreneur, Patrick Reilly, as its first Global VP of Sales and Marketing.

“Patrick knows how to approach our market and he’s experienced in building processes and support systems,” said Bryan Schmode, CEO of Boulder AI. “We’re thrilled to have him join our team as we transition to the next phase of business growth.”

Reilly has three decades of experience helping scale high-tech firms. He has held executive level sales and marketing positions with industry-leading companies, selling six companies when they ended with a successful merger/acquisition for substantial return to the shareholders. He drove the expansion and repeatability of sales at the following companies that were sold to Safenet (Cylink), SAIC (Cloudshield), Cisco (Broadware), Tyco (Proximex), Watchguard (Hexis) and Oracle (Talari).

“I’m excited to be working with Boulder AI because of their amazing technology, their innovative business model for end users and channel partners, and their dedicated team,” said Reilly.

Customers have deployed Boulder AI’s deep learning camera systems and software to get information such as pedestrian and traffic counting; process improvements and safety monitoring for manufacturing; tracking and characterizing changes in environmental situations; and lane monitoring for smart cities. Their highly-differentiated technology allows all of the data processing to be done inside the camera which does not require the costly combination of broadband connections, servers, and on-site data storage, making Boulder AI radically less expensive and easier to maintain compared to current non-edge options.

“We’ve changed the business model for what people expect with an edge device,” said Reilly. “Instead of having to buy an expensive license, our software comes with a nominal fee per month and our customers can deploy new insight engines and software updates in real-time from a central dashboard. Our ability to process video and create insights within the camera cuts out an estimated 50% of the cost of current systems.”

Boulder AI is a graduate company of the Innosphere Ventures commercialization program for high-technology companies. In 2019, the company received a seed round investment from the Innosphere Fund. “Boulder AI’s privacy-focused video management software has already been sold into a variety of customer segments to inform operations, make planning choices, and automate routine actions,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO.

Patrick Reilly Boulder AI 408-667-8302 Pat@BoulderAI.com