Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boulder AI appoints new VP of Global Sales to Support Company Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Boulder, Colorado, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder AI, an AI driven IoT hardware and software startup company with an innovative visual intelligence platform, has announced that as a part of their rapid growth plan, the company has appointed industry veteran and serial entrepreneur, Patrick Reilly, as its first Global VP of Sales and Marketing.

“Patrick knows how to approach our market and he’s experienced in building processes and support systems,” said Bryan Schmode, CEO of Boulder AI. “We’re thrilled to have him join our team as we transition to the next phase of business growth.”

Reilly has three decades of experience helping scale high-tech firms. He has held executive level sales and marketing positions with industry-leading companies, selling six companies when they ended with a successful merger/acquisition for substantial return to the shareholders. He drove the expansion and repeatability of sales at the following companies that were sold to Safenet (Cylink), SAIC (Cloudshield), Cisco (Broadware), Tyco (Proximex), Watchguard (Hexis) and Oracle (Talari).

“I’m excited to be working with Boulder AI because of their amazing technology, their innovative business model for end users and channel partners, and their dedicated team,” said Reilly.

Customers have deployed Boulder AI’s deep learning camera systems and software to get information such as pedestrian and traffic counting; process improvements and safety monitoring for manufacturing; tracking and characterizing changes in environmental situations; and lane monitoring for smart cities. Their highly-differentiated technology allows all of the data processing to be done inside the camera which does not require the costly combination of broadband connections, servers, and on-site data storage, making Boulder AI radically less expensive and easier to maintain compared to current non-edge options.

“We’ve changed the business model for what people expect with an edge device,” said Reilly. “Instead of having to buy an expensive license, our software comes with a nominal fee per month and our customers can deploy new insight engines and software updates in real-time from a central dashboard. Our ability to process video and create insights within the camera cuts out an estimated 50% of the cost of current systems.”

Boulder AI is a graduate company of the Innosphere Ventures commercialization program for high-technology companies. In 2019, the company received a seed round investment from the Innosphere Fund. “Boulder AI’s privacy-focused video management software has already been sold into a variety of customer segments to inform operations, make planning choices, and automate routine actions,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO.

Attachments 

Patrick Reilly
Boulder AI
408-667-8302
Pat@BoulderAI.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aU.S. Construction Spending Declined in April
DJ
10:22aCYTOMX THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Important July 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CTMX
BU
10:20aWildlife groups up pressure on Big Pharma to curb crab blood addiction
RE
10:20aLombard Capital PLC - Directorate Change
PR
10:20aConditions for the riksbank´s purchases of commercial paper
GL
10:19aINVICTUS CAPITAL PARTNERS : Establishes Commercial Real Estate Credit Division, Invictus Commercial Real Estate Finance
PR
10:19aCHARLESTOWNE HOTELS : Inks Monumental Deal with The Thrash Group
BU
10:19aTempus Launches Prospective “Priority” Research Study and Increases Support for Oncology Research Initiatives Despite Pandemic Challenges
GL
10:18aBRIGGS & STRATTON : Ferris® Introduces New ISX™ 3300 Zero-Turn Mower Powered By New Vanguard® BIG BLOCK™ EFI ETC
PR
10:16aSTILLE : Niklas Carlén Appointed New CFO at Stille
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
3ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods to Reopen Most Primark Stores This Month, E..
4BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..
5LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. : Livongo Announces Proposed Offering of $400.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group