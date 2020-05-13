Boundless Bio : Announces Poster Presentation at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

Boundless Bio, a company interrogating and targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in aggressive cancers, today announced it will present a poster at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

Presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: Extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) carrying amplified oncogenes as a biomarker for insensitivity to checkpoint inhibitor treatment in gastric cancer patients

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Abstract ID: 3123

Poster: 187

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2020

Time: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. EDT

The abstract can be viewed here. Due to the virtual format, all oral, poster, and poster discussion sessions, as well as track-based Clinical Science Symposia, will be available on demand, beginning May 29 at 8 a.m. EDT, for registered attendees of the conference.

About ecDNA

Extrachromosomal DNA, or ecDNA, are large circles of DNA containing genes that are outside the cells’ chromosomes and can make many copies of themselves. ecDNA can be rapidly replicated within the cell, causing high numbers of oncogene copies, a trait that can be passed to daughter cells in asymmetric ways during cell division. Cells have the ability to upregulate or downregulate ecDNA and resulting oncogenes to ensure survival under selective pressures, including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or radiation, making ecDNA one of cancer cells’ primary mechanisms of recurrence and treatment evasion. ecDNA are rarely seen in healthy cells but are found in many solid tumor cancers. They are a key driver of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancers, specifically those characterized by high copy number amplification of oncogenes.

