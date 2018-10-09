Boundless to Host and Speak at USGIF Events in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless, the leader in open and scalable GIS, today announced it will present two sessions at USGIF Tech Showcase West, taking place Oct. 16-17 in St. Louis, Mo. In conjunction with Tech Showcase West, Boundless will also co-host a Geospatial Tech Talk meetup on Oct. 15 and exhibit at STEMulate St. Louis on Oct. 17.



The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) is dedicated to promoting the geospatial intelligence tradecraft and developing a stronger GEOINT Community. Tech Showcase West is an annual two-day event offering the unique opportunity to see the innovative work happening in the St. Louis region, which has grown into a geospatial hub over the past decade. With the Next NGA West (N2W) campus in development and more industry partners making their mark in the city, GEOINT continues to gain prominence, putting St. Louis on the map for geospatial excellence.

Event Details at a Glance

Meetup: YPG/GeoSTL Geospatial Tech Talk

Who: Dustin Turpin, Desktop Specialist, Boundless; Wes Richardet, Software Architect, Boundless

Dustin Turpin, Desktop Specialist, Boundless; Wes Richardet, Software Architect, Boundless When: Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. CT

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. CT Where: T-REX, 911 Washington Ave, Suite 500, St. Louis, MO 63101

T-REX, 911 Washington Ave, Suite 500, St. Louis, MO 63101 About: GeoSTL, co-organized by Boundless’ Dustin Turpin and Wes Richardet, brings together developers, geographers, students, hobbyists, data scientists, and others across all skill levels to learn and create maps. Join USGIF’s Young Professionals Group (YPG) and GeoSTL for an evening of learning and networking to learn more about the geospatial world and how to get involved in the St. Louis area. Hear from USGIF Board Member Patty Mims and T-REX’s Patty Hagen about both organizations and how they are contributing to the overall geospatial mission in the St. Louis region. Food and drinks will be available.

For more information and to register for the YPG/GeoSTL Geospatial Tech Talk, please visit: https://www.meetup.com/GeoSTL/events/253062215/

Panel: Commercial GEOINT

Who: Andy Dearing, CEO, Boundless (Moderator)

Harrison Knoll, Founder and CEO, Aerial Insights

Jennifer Kuntz, Senior Manager, Solution Engineering, CycloMedia Technology

Dr. Martin Mendez-Costabel, Geospatial Big Data Engineering and Strategy Lead, Bayer

Andy Dearing, CEO, Boundless (Moderator) Harrison Knoll, Founder and CEO, Aerial Insights Jennifer Kuntz, Senior Manager, Solution Engineering, CycloMedia Technology Dr. Martin Mendez-Costabel, Geospatial Big Data Engineering and Strategy Lead, Bayer When: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at 11:05 – 11:50 a.m. CT

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at 11:05 – 11:50 a.m. CT Where: T-REX, 911 Washington Ave, Suite 500, St. Louis, MO 63101

T-REX, 911 Washington Ave, Suite 500, St. Louis, MO 63101 About: The commercial GEOINT panel will highlight new ways GEOINT is advancing in non-defense and intelligence areas. The panelists will discuss how they advance GEOINT in each of their wide range of subject areas, including deriving value from drones using AI and machine learning; pioneering location intelligence in deriving value from images in the cities, utilities, and telecom spaces; learning how large organizations are advancing and preparing for the future of GEOINT in establishing a modern, innovative platform; and solving agricultural challenges.

Industry Flash Talk: Open Source Collaboration as a Model to Supercharge GEOINT Success

Who: David Gwynn, Director of Customer Success, Boundless

David Gwynn, Director of Customer Success, Boundless When: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at 11:50 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at 11:50 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. CT Where: T-REX, 911 Washington Ave, Suite 500, St. Louis, MO 63101

T-REX, 911 Washington Ave, Suite 500, St. Louis, MO 63101 About: Constant and rapid innovation is critical for ensuring GEOINT success in a world of dynamic challenges. Leveraging best practices and lessons learned from open source software development processes, this talk will highlight practical mechanisms for expediting collaboration. This includes establishing and incentivizing dispersed teams of geospatial experts to rapidly share knowledge to supercharge GEOINT success.

For more information and to register for USGIF Tech Showcase West, please visit: https://usgif.org/events/NGAWest/

STEMulate St. Louis

When: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. CT Where: St. Louis University, Cook Hall, 3674 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108

St. Louis University, Cook Hall, 3674 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108 About: At this free K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) event, Boundless will host a contest booth where students will participate in assembling giant floor maps of the United States for prizes.

For more information and to register for STEMulate St. Louis, please visit: https://stemulatestl.splashthat.com/

To schedule one-on-one meetings with Boundless executives at the USGIF events, please contact press@boundlessgeo.com.

Boundless delivers innovative GIS solutions through a unique combination of technology, products, and expertise, giving enterprises deeper intelligence and insights into their location-based data. Boundless solutions are built on open GIS technology and APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications.

Supporting Resources

About Boundless

Boundless is the leader in open, scalable enterprise-grade GIS software. Boundless empowers state and local governments, federal agencies and commercial enterprises to control the development of their GIS ecosystems and unlock the value of their location-based data to make better decisions, answer location intelligence questions and more fully understand their world. The experts at Boundless reduce the cost and time of deploying, managing and enriching the use of geospatial software with scalable, fully managed, cloud-hosted GIS solutions – including Server™, Exchange™, AnywhereTM, Offline Tile ServerTM, Desktop™, and Connect™. Learn more at boundlessgeo.com. Follow Boundless @boundlessgeo.

Media Contact

Kelly Ferguson

Offleash for Boundless

boundless@offleashpr.com