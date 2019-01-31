Bounteous : Announces Expanded Google Training Program

Bounteous,
a Google Marketing Sales Partner and leader in creating big-picture
digital solutions, today announced an expansion to its public training
program. New courses in enterprise products Google BigQuery and Google
Display & Video 360 and a quickstart course for Google Marketing
Platform products will make their debut in Spring 2019. The new courses
will bring a more complete educational offering to digital marketers
with advanced training options.
The Bounteous training
program, now with 13 total courses in its roster, is one of the most
comprehensive, public Google Marketing Platform training programs,
offered in cities across the country. These in-person courses are taught
by Bounteous consultants and real-life practitioners on a daily basis,
providing a deep level of analytics and advertising understanding.
“Data-driven marketing truly combines analytics with advertising to
deliver the best possible business results,” said Alex Moore, VP of
analytics and insight at Bounteous. “Our new training courses in Display
& Video 360, Advanced Google Tag Manager, Google BigQuery, and Google
Marketing Platform will enable you to make your company’s digital
marketing and measurement to the next level.”
The expanded course offerings align with new and renamed products from
Google, announced with the new Google Marketing Platform launched in
Summer 2018. In addition to popular courses on free Google products such
as Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Tag Manager, Google Optimize,
Google Data Studio, the new courses from Bounteous better address a
changing marketplace and serve enterprise companies that have or are
growing their in-house capabilities. For the first time, enterprise
customers who utilize Google BigQuery with Google Analytics 360 or are
using Google Display & Video 360 will have a place to quickly bring
their teams up to speed and to get their questions answered in person by
experts.
“If you’ve spent the last few years tightening up your Google Analytics
account and mastering new campaign types in Google Ads, you might be
asking yourself, ‘Where do I go next?’ The new Bounteous training
courses provide a roadmap for advanced users to increase revenue,
decrease labor and drive enterprise-level results,” said Andrew
Garberson, VP of marketing services at Bounteous.
The expanded Google marketing and analytics training courses include:
-
The Google Marketing Platform 101 is half-day workshop around
the Google Marketing Platform designed to get you up to speed on
product capabilities, how they work together, and if your existing
products are set up correctly. This training is geared towards
decision-makers and meant to introduce the products of the GMP and how
the puzzles pieces fit together.
-
The advertising courses in the training program will now have two
specialties, with courses focuses specifically on search advertising
with Google Ads, as well as set of media advertising courses covering
both the free and enterprise tools. As a Google Display & Video 360
certified company, the Bounteous Media 201 course explores the
capabilities enterprise companies can take advantage of with the
platform and their digital advertising needs, from the basics to
campaign management.
-
Google BigQuery 101, a complement to existing Google Analytics
courses, is designed to give attendees a thorough understanding of how
Google Analytics 360 data can be accessed through BigQuery, and what
insights can be obtained outside of normal reporting.
-
Google Tag Manager 201 delves into technical best practices and
problem-solving with GTM for enterprise sites, large team workflows,
and technically challenging websites. This is a much-anticipated
follow-up to the 101 workshop in which attendees conduct a full GTM
implementation on a test website.
“We consistently heard from our clients that there’s a lack of public
training options on these very specific products,” Moore said. “While
we’ve offered customized, enterprise-tool training directly to our
clients throughout our engagements, this is our first chance to make
these open to the public. These courses have been Bounteous
battle-tested and improved.”
Training attendees have the opportunity to learn in a face-to-face
environment and engage in an interactive classroom setting. Bounteous
trainers, who work with clients full-time, are on-location to lead the
courses, answering questions in real time, tailoring the course content
to the attendees in the room, and providing individualized
recommendations to help drive business value for attendees. In addition
to its public training program, Bounteous also offers customized Google
trainings for companies on-site as needed.
The first city to hold new courses is New York City from May 13-17, and
additional dates will be available throughout 2019 in several major U.S.
cities. Complete details can be found at bounteous.com/training.
About Bounteous
Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous
delivers comprehensive strategy, customer experience, engineering,
eCommerce, analytics, and digital marketing solutions to leading Fortune
1000 companies. The company was recognized as 2018’s Adobe Emerging
Partner of the Year, and is an Acquia Preferred Partner and Google
Marketing Platform Sales Partner. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com.
For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter,
LinkedIn,
Facebook,
and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005720/en/