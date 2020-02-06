Bounteous : Continues Growth Momentum, Deepens Experience Capabilities with Acquisition of The Archer Group

Bounteous, now over 500 employees, leads independent digital experience agencies with depth in strategy, experience design, technology, and analytics

Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience agency, today announced it has acquired The Archer Group, a leader in digital strategy, experience design, usability research, technology, and media. Archer’s unique capabilities and services have driven growth and engagement across some of the world’s most recognizable brands in financial services, insurance, retail, and utilities.

Archer deepens Bounteous’ robust service offerings, with a shared mission to create big-picture digital solutions that drive growth for clients. Bounteous serves the marketing and technology needs of global corporations and brands, with the skills, experience, and scale to create transformational results through co-innovation partnerships.

Bounteous, augmented by the Archer acquisition, now employs more than 500 strategists, designers, analysts, and technologists across offices in Chicago, Wilmington, Denver, Pittsburgh, Toronto, San Francisco, and Berlin. Their combined client list includes many of the Fortune 500.

“We’ve dedicated the past 17 years to designing meaningful experiences that inspire action and have created long-standing partnerships, growth, and value for some of the world’s largest brands,” said Michael Derins, who has served as CEO and Managing Director of Archer since 2011 and oversaw a three-fold increase in the size of the business under his leadership. Derins will join Bounteous as Executive Vice President of Business Development and will also serve on its Board of Directors.

“With our combined teams and capabilities, we bring award-winning technology skills in industry-leading marketing and experience platforms, unparalleled analytics and data science capabilities to optimize digital marketing and media campaigns, and the creative and design skills that can deliver the ‘wow’ factor,” said Keith Schwartz, Bounteous co-founder and CEO.

Bounteous, one of the leading independent digital experience agencies in North America, is a 2020 Ad Age Best Place to Work. Recognized for its thought leadership, Bounteous helps clients shape and execute transformational strategies while getting the most out of their technology investments. Bounteous is backed by private equity firm Mountaingate Capital.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. Our expertise includes Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing. Bounteous forms problem-solving partnerships with their clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com.

About The Archer Group

The Archer Group is one of the largest independent digital and brand agencies in the Philadelphia area. Located in Wilmington, Delaware, Archer stands apart in its ability to engineer meaningful experiences that inspire action for a diverse roster of Fortune 500 clients. The Archer Group was founded in 2003 and attributes its success and continued excellence to a culture of mutual respect and a spirit of curiosity that is cultivated at every level of the organization. For more information, please visit www.archer-group.com.

