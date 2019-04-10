Bounteous : Showcases Personalization, eCommerce Solutions at 2019 Adobe Summit

Bounteous,
a leading digital solutions provider and the 2018
Adobe Experience Cloud Emerging Partner of the Year, took home a
handful of honors and brand collaborations at Adobe Summit 2019, the
digital marketing industry’s premier event of the year. Highlights
include showcasing experience-driven commerce and personalization with
blue chip partners and clients, winning the Adobe Experience Manager
(AEM) Rock Star competition for the second year in a row, and sharing a
best-practices platform for accelerating analytics optimization in the
Adobe Experience Cloud.
Demonstrating thought leadership in innovative experience-driven
commerce solutions, Bounteous VP of Digital Experience Platforms
Marc Infield took
the stage with TiVo at Adobe Summit to demonstrate accelerating
Magento implementations through the
Adobe Commerce Cloud. Bounteous, one of North America’s leading
independent mid-size eCommerce providers, created sales tools for the
Adobe Commerce Cloud Integration Framework (CIF) at Adobe Summit.
Bounteous has been implementing solutions from certified Magento
developers for over a decade, also creating
the official Magento connector for the AEM Commerce Integration
Framework (CIF).
“Bounteous has a solid track record of delivering experience-driven
commerce and a strong established expertise using Magento,” Infield
said. “We have tangible experience in the space—not just aspirational
views—and developing the demo for the Adobe Commerce Cloud which will be
used by the Adobe/Magento sales team is the latest example. Commerce
with the Adobe Cloud is no longer just an idea. It’s available now and
it provides exciting new ways to deliver engaging commerce experiences.”
One of Summit’s key newsworthy moments was the unveiling
of the Adobe Commerce Cloud, built on Magento Commerce and now a
core part of Adobe Experience Cloud. Bounteous put its stamp on the
Adobe Commerce Cloud by developing the Adobe sales foundation,
empowering Adobe practitioners to dynamically adapt content and
structure based on a unified customer profile. This integration was also
featured in “Adobe
Experience Manager Sites: Top Innovations.”
“The key problem to be looking at is, how do we make (managing SKUs
within a commerce platform) efficient?” said Haresh Kumar, AEM director,
strategy and product marketing. “That’s what we’re solving with this
intersection of experience that drives the commerce with Magento and AEM
coming together.”
Echoing Summit’s core message of delivering data-driven, personalized,
and engaging customer experiences, Bounteous client Caesars
Entertainment keynoted the Summit Super Session, “Personalization,
Data and the Experience Business of Travel.” Bounteous is supporting Caesars
in their digital transformation by enabling personalization through
an innovative approach using AEM and Adobe Target.
Bounteous and Caesars were also finalists in the Adobe Experience Maker
Awards at Adobe Summit for best
personalized experience for the newly designed Caesars.com
homepage which leverages the Adobe Experience Cloud—specifically Adobe
Target—for dynamically populated, personalized touchpoints.
Meanwhile, Bounteous solidified its engineering prowess by taking home a
back-to-back win of the AEM Rock Star contest. Mark Adamcin, Lead
Architect with Bounteous, was named
the 2019 Adobe Experience Manager Rock Star following his live
demonstration of "Oakpal - Oak Package Acceptance Library," a powerful new
framework for analysis and validation of FileVault content packages.
The Experience Manager Rock Star competition features four finalists
from a globe-wide search sharing tips, tricks, and strategies for the
vast AEM community. This is the third year for the AEM Rock Star
competition and the second consecutive year for a Bounteous employee to
win the title. Brett Birschbach, Bounteous Director, Digital Experience
Platforms, was the 2018
AEM Rock Star.
Rounding out a banner year for Bounteous at Adobe Summit and further
driving home best practices for maximizing
the most of your Adobe investment, the Bounteous-sponsored UNSummit
Analytics Panel delved into how to accelerate optimization and
personalization with Adobe Experience Cloud by integrating Adobe
Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Target.
Bounteous is an Adobe
Business partner and has a specialization in AEM. Bounteous
was the 2018 Emerging Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year and
has over 75 certifications across the entire Adobe Cloud, including
Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign,
Marketo, and Magento Commerce Cloud.
To learn more about the Bounteous, visit https://www.bounteous.com.
