Bourns Honors Digi-Key with Best POS Growth eCommerce Partner, EMEA Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourns, Inc. has named Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, the recipient of their "Best POS Growth eCommerce Partner, EMEA" award. The award was presented to Digi-Key by Bourns at their booth during electronica Munich in November.

"Bourns is thrilled to acknowledge our strong and successful distributor partnership with Digi-Key. Their forward vision in the electronics market has led them to raise the bar in terms of groundbreaking ecommerce programs and processes that have contributed to substantial revenue growth," said Kelly Vogt, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Bourns, Inc. "Digi-Key continues to demonstrate its deep understanding of ecommerce in implementing solutions that promote positive sales performance year-over-year."

The two companies work closely to achieve similar business goals and objectives of delivering quality, valuable, and innovative products and services to customers around the world.

"We at Digi-Key strive to maintain our position as the global leader for engineers when selecting electronic components," said David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. "Therefore, it is an honor to receive Bourns' award for best POS growth, and a great testimony to the collaboration between our teams in order to enable innovation for engineers and designers in EMEA and worldwide."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Bourns products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Bourns

Bourns, Inc. has been leading the electronics industry in the design, manufacture and sale of electronic components and integrated solutions since its inception in 1947 by Marlan and Rosemary Bourns. As an industry innovator, Bourns targets product development at high-growth industries such as computers, telecommunications, automotive and portable electronics.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.4 million products, with over 1.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Kayla Krosschell

PR & Marketing Communications Specialist

1.800.338.4105 x1098

kayla.krosschell@digikey.com

publicrelations@digikey.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bourns-honors-digi-key-with-best-pos-growth-ecommerce-partner-emea-award-300780398.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics