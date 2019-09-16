Log in
Bourse de Montréal : Final Contract Adjustment - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) - Special Cash Dividend

09/16/2019 | 11:27am EDT

CIRCULAR 121-19

September 16, 2019

FINAL CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF)

Special Cash Dividend

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS PREPARED FOR THE CONVENIENCE OF CANADIAN DERIVATIVES CLEARING CORPORATION (CDCC) MEMBERS AND BOURSE DE MONTRÉAL INC. (THE BOURSE) APPROVED PARTICIPANTS.THIS DOCUMENT IS AN UNOFFICIAL SUMMARY OF CERTAIN TERMS OF THE AFOREMENTIONED ADJUSTMENT. CDCC AND THE BOURSE ACCEPT NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE SUMMARY. CDCC MEMBERS AND BOURSE APPROVED PARTICIPANTS MUST ENSURE THEY HAVE REVIEWED THE DOCUMENTATION PUBLISHED BY THE ISSUERS INVOLVED IN THIS CORPORATE ACTION.

The Bourse and CDCC wish to inform you that the Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation"), declared on September 12, 2019, a special cash dividend of CAD $0.75 per common share. The special dividend will be paid on October 25, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 27, 2019.

The Bourse and CDCC will take into account the special dividend by adjusting the strike prices of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options, by an amount equivalent to the special dividend that is CAD $0.75.

Special Dividend - Adjustment Details:

EX-DATE:

September 27, 2019

RECORD DATE:

September 30, 2019

PAYABLE DATE:

October 25, 2019

CDCC - Adjustment Details:

According to the Terms of Adjustment provided in Section A-902 of the Rules of CDCC, all Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options will be adjusted as follows:

EFFECTIVE DATE:

September 27, 2019

OPTIONS SYMBOL:

Unchanged

NUMBER OF CONTRACTS:

Unchanged

MULTIPLIER:

Unchanged

  • DELIVERABLE PER CONTRACT:100 common shares of LIF
  • POSITION AND EXERCISEPosition and exercise limits will remain 75 000

LIMITS:contracts.

CUSIP:

Unchanged

STRIKE PRICES:

An adjustment of CAD $0.75 will be made for all existing

series.

Bourse de Montréal Inc. - Adjustment Details:

It is important to note that on the effective date mentioned above, all open orders on this option class will not be automatically modifiedto reflect the change and will therefore have to be reenteredinto the Montreal Automated System (SAM) by the approved participants.

At the opening of business on September 27, 2019, the strike prices for LIF series will be adjusted as indicated below:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Symbol

Actual Strike Prices

New Strike Prices

after the Special Dividend

LIF

$23.00

$22.25

LIF

$24.00

$23.25

LIF

$25.00

$24.25

LIF

$25.55

$24.80

LIF

$26.00

$25.25

LIF

$26.55

$25.80

LIF

$27.00

$26.25

LIF

$27.35

$26.60

LIF

$28.00

$27.25

LIF

$28.35

$27.60

LIF

$28.55

$27.80

LIF

$29.00

$28.25

LIF

$29.35

$28.60

LIF

$30.00

$29.25

LIF

$30.55

$29.80

LIF

$31.35

$30.60

LIF

$32.00

$31.25

LIF

$32.55

$31.80

LIF

$33.35

$32.60

LIF

$34.00

$33.25

LIF

$35.35

$34.60

LIF

$36.00

$35.25

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Symbol

Actual Strike Prices

New Strike Prices

after the Special Dividend

LIF

$36.55

$35.80

LIF

$37.35

$36.60

LIF

$38.00

$37.25

LIF

$40.00

$39.25

The above table may not reflect all listed series due to market fluctuations.

PLEASE ENSURE THAT ALL CLIENTS WHO HAVE EITHER LONG OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THIS OPTION CLASS ARE ADVISED OF THIS NOTICE.

For further information, please contact Market Operations Department at (514) 871-7877. Clearing members may contact the CDCC Corporate Operations Department.

Gladys Karam

Director, Equity Derivatives

Financial Markets

Disclaimer

Bourse de Montréal Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 15:26:08 UTC
