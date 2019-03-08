Bourse de Montréal : Final Contract Adjustment- Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) Special Cash Dividend

CIRCULAR 047-19

March 8, 2019

FINAL CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF)

Special Cash Dividend

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS PREPARED FOR THE CONVENIENCE OF CANADIAN DERIVATIVES CLEARING CORPORATION (CDCC) MEMBERS AND BOURSE DE MONTRÉAL INC. (THE BOURSE) APPROVED PARTICIPANTS. THIS DOCUMENT IS AN UNOFFICIAL SUMMARY OF CERTAIN TERMS OF THE AFOREMENTIONED ADJUSTMENT. CDCC AND THE BOURSE ACCEPT NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE SUMMARY. CDCC MEMBERS AND BOURSE APPROVED PARTICIPANTS MUST ENSURE THEY HAVE REVIEWED THE DOCUMENTATION PUBLISHED BY THE ISSUERS INVOLVED IN THIS CORPORATE ACTION.

The Bourse and CDCC wish to inform you that the Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation"), declared on March 7, 2019, a special cash dividend of CAD $0.80 per common share. The special dividend will be paid on April 25, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date is March 28, 2019.

The Bourse and CDCC will take into account the special dividend by adjusting the strike prices of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options, by an amount equivalent to the special dividend that is CAD $0.80.

Special Dividend - Adjustment Details:

 EX-DATE: March 28, 2019

 RECORD DATE: March 31, 2019 (Sunday)

 PAYABLE DATE: April 25, 2019

CDCC - Adjustment Details:

According to Terms of Adjustment provided in Section A-902 of the Rules of CDCC, all Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options will be adjusted as follows:

EFFECTIVE DATE: March 28, 2019  OPTIONS SYMBOL: Unchanged    NUMBER OF CONTRACTS: Unchanged

MULTIPLIER: Unchanged

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37

Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Website:www.m-x.ca

DELIVERABLE PER CONTRACT: 100 common shares of LIF  POSITION AND EXERCISE Position and exercise limits will remain 75 000 contracts.  LIMITS: CUSIP: Unchanged  STRIKE PRICES: An adjustment of CAD $0.80 will be made for all existing  series. Bourse de Montréal Inc. - Adjustment Details:

It is important to note that on the effective date mentioned above, all open orders on this option class will not be automatically modified to reflect the change and will therefore have to be re-entered into the Montreal Automated System (SAM) by the approved participants.

At the opening of business on March 28, 2019, the strike prices for LIF series will be adjusted as indicated below:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Symbol Actual Strike Prices New Strike Prices after the Special Dividend LIF $20.35 $19.55 LIF $21.35 $20.55 LIF $21.65 $20.85 LIF $22.35 $21.55 LIF $22.65 $21.85 LIF $23.35 $22.55 LIF $23.65 $22.85 LIF $24.35 $23.55 LIF $24.65 $23.85 LIF $25.35 $24.55 LIF $25.65 $24.85 LIF $26.35 $25.55 LIF $26.65 $25.85 LIF $27.00 $26.20 LIF $27.35 $26.55 LIF $27.65 $26.85 LIF $28.00 $27.20 LIF $28.35 $27.55 LIF $28.65 $27.85 LIF $29.00 $28.20 LIF $29.35 $28.55 LIF $29.65 $28.85 LIF $30.00 $29.20 LIF $31.65 $30.85

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Symbol Actual Strike Prices New Strike Prices after the Special Dividend LIF $32.00 $31.20 LIF $33.65 $32.85 LIF $34.00 $33.20 LIF $35.65 $34.85 LIF $36.00 $35.20 LIF $38.00 $37.20

The above table may not reflect all listed series due to market fluctuations.

PLEASE ENSURE THAT ALL CLIENTS WHO HAVE EITHER LONG OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THIS OPTION CLASS ARE ADVISED OF THIS NOTICE.

For further information, please contact Market Operations Department at (514) 871-7877. Clearing Members may contact the CDCC Corporate Operations Department.

Gladys Karam

Director, Equity Derivatives Financial Markets

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37