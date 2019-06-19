Bourse de Montréal : Final Contract Adjustment- Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF)- Special Cash Dividend

CIRCULAR 091-19

June 19, 2019

FINAL CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF)

Special Cash Dividend

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS PREPARED FOR THE CONVENIENCE OF CANADIAN DERIVATIVES CLEARING CORPORATION (CDCC) MEMBERS AND BOURSE DE MONTRÉAL INC. (THE BOURSE) APPROVED PARTICIPANTS.THIS DOCUMENT IS AN UNOFFICIAL SUMMARY OF CERTAIN TERMS OF THE AFOREMENTIONED ADJUSTMENT. CDCC AND THE BOURSE ACCEPT NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE SUMMARY. CDCC MEMBERS AND BOURSE APPROVED PARTICIPANTS MUST ENSURE THEY HAVE REVIEWED THE DOCUMENTATION PUBLISHED BY THE ISSUERS INVOLVED IN THIS CORPORATE ACTION.

The Bourse and CDCC wish to inform you that the Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation"), declared on June 18, 2019, a special cash dividend of CAD $0.65 per common share. The special dividend will be paid on July 25, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2019. The ex-dividend date is June 27, 2019.

The Bourse and CDCC will take into account the special dividend by adjusting the strike prices of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options, by an amount equivalent to the special dividend that is CAD $0.65.

Special Dividend - Adjustment Details:

➢ EX-DATE: June 27, 2019 ➢ RECORD DATE: June 30, 2019 (Sunday) ➢ PAYABLE DATE: July 25, 2019

CDCC - Adjustment Details:

According to Terms of Adjustment provided in Section A-902 of the Rules of CDCC, all Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options will be adjusted as follows:

➢ EFFECTIVE DATE: June 27, 2019 ➢ OPTIONS SYMBOL: Unchanged ➢ NUMBER OF CONTRACTS: Unchanged ➢ MULTIPLIER: Unchanged

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7 Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353 Website: www.m-x.ca