Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bourse de Montréal : Final Contract Adjustment- Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF)- Special Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 04:09pm EDT

CIRCULAR 091-19

June 19, 2019

FINAL CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF)

Special Cash Dividend

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS PREPARED FOR THE CONVENIENCE OF CANADIAN DERIVATIVES CLEARING CORPORATION (CDCC) MEMBERS AND BOURSE DE MONTRÉAL INC. (THE BOURSE) APPROVED PARTICIPANTS.THIS DOCUMENT IS AN UNOFFICIAL SUMMARY OF CERTAIN TERMS OF THE AFOREMENTIONED ADJUSTMENT. CDCC AND THE BOURSE ACCEPT NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE SUMMARY. CDCC MEMBERS AND BOURSE APPROVED PARTICIPANTS MUST ENSURE THEY HAVE REVIEWED THE DOCUMENTATION PUBLISHED BY THE ISSUERS INVOLVED IN THIS CORPORATE ACTION.

The Bourse and CDCC wish to inform you that the Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation"), declared on June 18, 2019, a special cash dividend of CAD $0.65 per common share. The special dividend will be paid on July 25, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2019. The ex-dividend date is June 27, 2019.

The Bourse and CDCC will take into account the special dividend by adjusting the strike prices of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options, by an amount equivalent to the special dividend that is CAD $0.65.

Special Dividend - Adjustment Details:

EX-DATE:

June 27,

2019

RECORD DATE:

June 30,

2019 (Sunday)

PAYABLE DATE:

July 25, 2019

CDCC - Adjustment Details:

According to Terms of Adjustment provided in Section A-902 of the Rules of CDCC, all Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options will be adjusted as follows:

EFFECTIVE DATE:

June 27, 2019

OPTIONS SYMBOL:

Unchanged

NUMBER OF CONTRACTS:

Unchanged

MULTIPLIER:

Unchanged

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7 Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353 Website: www.m-x.ca

  • DELIVERABLE PER CONTRACT:100 common shares of LIF
  • POSITION AND EXERCISEPosition and exercise limits will remain 75 000

LIMITS:contracts.

CUSIP:

Unchanged

STRIKE PRICES:

An adjustment of CAD $0.65 will be made for all existing

series.

Bourse de Montréal Inc. - Adjustment Details:

It is important to note that on the effective date mentioned above, all open orders on this option class will not be automatically modifiedto reflect the change and will therefore have to be reenteredinto the Montreal Automated System (SAM) by the approved participants.

At the opening of business on June 27, 2019, the strike prices for LIF series will be adjusted as indicated below:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Symbol

Actual Strike Prices

New Strike Prices

after the Special Dividend

LIF

$20.85

$20.20

LIF

$21.85

$21.20

LIF

$22.85

$22.20

LIF

$23.85

$23.20

LIF

$24.85

$24.20

LIF

$25.85

$25.20

LIF

$26.20

$25.55

LIF

$26.85

$26.20

LIF

$27.00

$26.35

LIF

$27.20

$26.55

LIF

$27.85

$27.20

LIF

$28.00

$27.35

LIF

$28.20

$27.55

LIF

$28.85

$28.20

LIF

$29.00

$28.35

LIF

$29.20

$28.55

LIF

$30.00

$29.35

LIF

$30.85

$30.20

LIF

$31.20

$30.55

LIF

$32.00

$31.35

LIF

$32.85

$32.20

LIF

$33.00

$32.35

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7

Telephone: (514) 871-2424 Telephone: (514) 871-2424Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Symbol

Actual Strike Prices

New Strike Prices

after the Special Dividend

LIF

$33.20

$32.55

LIF

$34.00

$33.35

LIF

$34.85

$34.20

LIF

$35.00

$34.35

LIF

$35.20

$34.55

LIF

$36.00

$35.35

LIF

$37.20

$36.55

LIF

$38.00

$37.35

The above table may not reflect all listed series due to market fluctuations.

PLEASE ENSURE THAT ALL CLIENTS WHO HAVE EITHER LONG OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THIS OPTION CLASS ARE ADVISED OF THIS NOTICE.

For further information, please contact Market Operations Department at (514) 871-7877. Clearing members may contact the CDCC Corporate Operations Department.

Gladys Karam

Director, Equity Derivatives

Financial Markets

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7

Telephone: (514) 871-2424 Telephone: (514) 871-2424Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353

Disclaimer

Bourse de Montréal Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 20:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24pPG&E completes safety inspection of distribution infrastructure
RE
04:21pDOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH : Fed doing 'what the bond market says - with a lag'
RE
04:21pMaterials Down as Some Fed Bets Are Unwound -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:19pCHARLES COUNTY MD : June 18 Commissioners Meeting Update
PU
04:19pEnergy Up After Fed Statement -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pFed sees case for interest rate cuts this year building
RE
04:17pFed sees case for interest rate cuts this year building
RE
04:17pFACEBOOK : U.S. Senate panel to examine Facebook digital currency project
RE
04:16pTSX rises 0.05 percent to 16,511.79
RE
04:16pFed sees case for interest rate cuts this year building
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
3Oil prices little changed despite U.S. crude stock draw
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing's MAX showstopper
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Viacom, Apple, Siemens, Boeing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About