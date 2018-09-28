Log in
Bourse de Montréal : Introduction of Daily Price Limit functionality on certain Equity and ETF Options

09/28/2018 | 07:52pm CEST

CIRCULAR 159-18

September 28, 2018

INTRODUCTION OF DAILY PRICE LIMIT FUNCTIONALITY ON CERTAIN EQUITY

AND ETF OPTIONS

Kindly note that, following the introduction of the Daily Price Limits ("DPL") functionality in Bourse de Montréal Inc.'s (the "Bourse") SOLA trading engine on certain option classes, as further described in circular 139-18,the Bourse will now be introducing the DPL functionality on the remaining option classes that make up the constituents of the S&P/TSX60 Index on October 5, 2018. The targeted options classes are enumerated in the table below:

Option Class

Option Class Symbol

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

AEM

ARC Resources Ltd

ARX

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc

ATD

Brookfield Asset Management Inc

BAM

BlackBerry Ltd

BB

Bombardier Inc

BBD

Bausch Health Cos Inc

BHC

Bank of Montreal

BMO

Bank of Nova Scotia/The

BNS

CCL Industries Inc

CCL

Cameco Corp

CCO

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CM

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

CNQ

Canadian National Railway Co

CNR

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

CP

Crescent Point Energy Corp

CPG

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd

CTC

Cenovus Energy Inc

CVE

Dollarama Inc

DOL

EnCana Corp

ECA

Emera Inc

EMA

Enbridge Inc

ENB

First Quantum Minerals Ltd

FM

Franco-Nevada Corp

FNV

Fortis Inc

FTS

Goldcorp Inc

G

CGI Group Inc

GIB

Gildan Activewear Inc

GIL

Husky Energy Inc

HSE

Imperial Oil Ltd

IMO

Inter Pipeline Ltd

IPL

Kinross Gold Corp

K

Loblaw Cos Ltd

L

Manulife Financial Corp

MFC

Magna International Inc

MG

Metro Inc

MRU

National Bank of Canada

NA

Nutrien Ltd

NTR

Open Text Corp

OTEX

Power Corp of Canada

POW

Pembina Pipeline Corp

PPL

Restaurant Brands International Inc

QSR

Rogers Communications Inc

RCI

Saputo Inc

SAP

Shaw Communications Inc

SJR

Sun Life Financial Inc

SLF

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

SNC

Suncor Energy Inc

SU

TELUS Corp

T

Toronto-Dominion Bank

TD

Teck Resources Ltd

TECK

Thomson Reuters Corp

TRI

TransCanada Corp

TRP

Waste Connections Inc

WCN

George Weston Ltd

WN

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp

WPM

Additionally the upper and lower (Y) Limits for each option instruments will use the percentages illustrated in the table below:

Option Moneyness

Y % Below Control Price

Y % Above Control Price

ITM 8 and Up

30%

40%

ITM 7

35%

50%

ITM 6

40%

60%

ITM 5

45%

90%

ITM 3-4

60%

120%

ITM 2

80%

150%

ATM 1 & ITM1

80%

150%

OTM 1-3

90%

160%

OTM 4

99%

180%

OTM 5-6

99%

200%

OTM 7

99%

250%

OTM 8 and Up

99%

300%

A subsequent circular will be published at a later date announcing the enabling of the DPL functionality on additional option classes.

For additional information, please contact the Market Operations Department, at 514 871-7877, or at monitoring@tmx.com.

Gladys Karam

Director, Equity Derivatives Financial Markets

Tour Deloitte 1800-1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, P.O. Box 37, Montreal, Quebec H3B 0G7

Telephone: 514 871-2424

Toll free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353

Disclaimer

Bourse de Montréal Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 17:51:06 UTC
