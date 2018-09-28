Bourse de Montréal : Introduction of Daily Price Limit functionality on certain Equity and ETF Options

CIRCULAR 159-18

September 28, 2018

INTRODUCTION OF DAILY PRICE LIMIT FUNCTIONALITY ON CERTAIN EQUITY

AND ETF OPTIONS

Kindly note that, following the introduction of the Daily Price Limits ("DPL") functionality in Bourse de Montréal Inc.'s (the "Bourse") SOLA trading engine on certain option classes, as further described in circular 139-18,the Bourse will now be introducing the DPL functionality on the remaining option classes that make up the constituents of the S&P/TSX60 Index on October 5, 2018. The targeted options classes are enumerated in the table below:

Option Class Option Class Symbol Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM ARC Resources Ltd ARX Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATD Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM BlackBerry Ltd BB Bombardier Inc BBD Bausch Health Cos Inc BHC Bank of Montreal BMO Bank of Nova Scotia/The BNS CCL Industries Inc CCL Cameco Corp CCO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ Canadian National Railway Co CNR Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTC Cenovus Energy Inc CVE Dollarama Inc DOL EnCana Corp ECA Emera Inc EMA Enbridge Inc ENB First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM Franco-Nevada Corp FNV Fortis Inc FTS Goldcorp Inc G CGI Group Inc GIB Gildan Activewear Inc GIL Husky Energy Inc HSE Imperial Oil Ltd IMO Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL Kinross Gold Corp K Loblaw Cos Ltd L Manulife Financial Corp MFC Magna International Inc MG Metro Inc MRU National Bank of Canada NA Nutrien Ltd NTR Open Text Corp OTEX Power Corp of Canada POW Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR Rogers Communications Inc RCI Saputo Inc SAP Shaw Communications Inc SJR Sun Life Financial Inc SLF SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC Suncor Energy Inc SU TELUS Corp T Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Teck Resources Ltd TECK Thomson Reuters Corp TRI TransCanada Corp TRP Waste Connections Inc WCN George Weston Ltd WN Wheaton Precious Metals Corp WPM

Additionally the upper and lower (Y) Limits for each option instruments will use the percentages illustrated in the table below:

Option Moneyness Y % Below Control Price Y % Above Control Price ITM 8 and Up 30% 40% ITM 7 35% 50% ITM 6 40% 60% ITM 5 45% 90%

Tour Deloitte 1800-1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, P.O. Box 37, Montreal, Quebec H3B 0G7

Telephone: 514 871-2424

Toll free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353

ITM 3-4 60% 120% ITM 2 80% 150% ATM 1 & ITM1 80% 150% OTM 1-3 90% 160% OTM 4 99% 180% OTM 5-6 99% 200% OTM 7 99% 250% OTM 8 and Up 99% 300%

A subsequent circular will be published at a later date announcing the enabling of the DPL functionality on additional option classes.

For additional information, please contact the Market Operations Department, at 514 871-7877, or at monitoring@tmx.com.

Gladys Karam

Director, Equity Derivatives Financial Markets

