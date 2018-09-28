Bourse de Montréal : Introduction of Daily Price Limit functionality on certain Equity and ETF Options

CIRCULAR 159-18
September 28, 2018
INTRODUCTION OF DAILY PRICE LIMIT FUNCTIONALITY ON CERTAIN EQUITY
AND ETF OPTIONS
Kindly note that, following the introduction of the Daily Price Limits ("DPL") functionality in Bourse de Montréal Inc.'s (the "Bourse") SOLA trading engine on certain option classes, as further described in circular 139-18,the Bourse will now be introducing the DPL functionality on the remaining option classes that make up the constituents of the S&P/TSX60 Index on October 5, 2018. The targeted options classes are enumerated in the table below:
Option Class
Option Class Symbol
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
AEM
ARC Resources Ltd
ARX
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
ATD
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
BAM
BlackBerry Ltd
BB
Bombardier Inc
BBD
Bausch Health Cos Inc
BHC
Bank of Montreal
BMO
Bank of Nova Scotia/The
BNS
CCL Industries Inc
CCL
Cameco Corp
CCO
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
CM
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
CNQ
Canadian National Railway Co
CNR
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
CP
Crescent Point Energy Corp
CPG
Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
CTC
Cenovus Energy Inc
CVE
Dollarama Inc
DOL
EnCana Corp
ECA
Emera Inc
EMA
Enbridge Inc
ENB
First Quantum Minerals Ltd
FM
Franco-Nevada Corp
FNV
Fortis Inc
FTS
Goldcorp Inc
G
CGI Group Inc
GIB
Gildan Activewear Inc
GIL
Husky Energy Inc
HSE
Imperial Oil Ltd
IMO
Inter Pipeline Ltd
IPL
Kinross Gold Corp
K
Loblaw Cos Ltd
L
Manulife Financial Corp
MFC
Magna International Inc
MG
Metro Inc
MRU
National Bank of Canada
NA
Nutrien Ltd
NTR
Open Text Corp
OTEX
Power Corp of Canada
POW
Pembina Pipeline Corp
PPL
Restaurant Brands International Inc
QSR
Rogers Communications Inc
RCI
Saputo Inc
SAP
Shaw Communications Inc
SJR
Sun Life Financial Inc
SLF
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
SNC
Suncor Energy Inc
SU
TELUS Corp
T
Toronto-Dominion Bank
TD
Teck Resources Ltd
TECK
Thomson Reuters Corp
TRI
TransCanada Corp
TRP
Waste Connections Inc
WCN
George Weston Ltd
WN
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
WPM
Additionally the upper and lower (Y) Limits for each option instruments will use the percentages illustrated in the table below:
Option Moneyness
Y % Below Control Price
Y % Above Control Price
ITM 8 and Up
30%
40%
ITM 7
35%
50%
ITM 6
40%
60%
ITM 5
45%
90%
ITM 3-4
60%
120%
ITM 2
80%
150%
ATM 1 & ITM1
80%
150%
OTM 1-3
90%
160%
OTM 4
99%
180%
OTM 5-6
99%
200%
OTM 7
99%
250%
OTM 8 and Up
99%
300%
A subsequent circular will be published at a later date announcing the enabling of the DPL functionality on additional option classes.
For additional information, please contact the Market Operations Department, at 514 871-7877, or at monitoring@tmx.com.
Gladys Karam
Director, Equity Derivatives Financial Markets
