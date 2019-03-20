Bourse de Montréal : Position limits - stock and trust unit options; exchange traded funds unit options, index options and currency options

CIRCULAR 051-19

March 20, 2019

POSITION LIMITS

STOCK AND TRUST UNIT OPTIONS

EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UNIT OPTIONS

SECTOR INDEX OPTIONS

INDEX OPTIONS

CURRENCY OPTIONS

Please be advised that the position limits for all stock and trust unit options, exchange traded fund unit options, sector index options, index options and currency options listed at Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) are outlined in the attached list. These position limits are applicable to the aggregated option positions on the same side of the market relating to the same underlying interest (whether long or short) in accordance to article 6.309 of the Rules of the Bourse. These new limits are effective as of the open of the next business day.

Position limits for stock and trust unit options and Exchange Traded Fund unit options are established and published on a quarterly basis by the Bourse based on the number of shares or units outstanding and the most recent six-month trading volume of the underlying security, in accordance with article 6.309 of the Rules of the Bourse.

It is important to note that for any account, subparagraph D) 2 of article 6.309 of the Rules of the Bourse allows to hold, for each class of options, an additional quantity of contracts not exceeding the position limit established by the Bourse for this class when such account holds either one of the hedge positions defined in subparagraphs D) 1.a) to D) 1.d) of this article. This effectively means that when options contracts are used for hedging purposes, position limits are doubled. Although it is not necessary to ask for any authorization from the Bourse to take advantage of this provision, approved participants and their clients who decide to use it must be able, upon request, to demonstrate their hedge position to the Bourse.

For cases where the above-mentioned increased position limit is insufficient or where the combination used for hedging purposes is different from those that are defined in the above-mentioned subparagraphs, approved participants and their clients can take advantage of the provisions of paragraph E) of article 6.309 of the Rules and of Policy C-1 of the Bourse in order to ask, on behalf of a bona fide hedger, for an exemption from the position limits set by the Bourse.

Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353

Website:www.m-x.ca

It must also be noted that article 6.313 of the Rules of the Bourse provides that position limits can be adjusted following a stock split or a share consolidation of the securities underlying an option contract.

In accordance with article 6.500 of the Rules of the Bourse, we remind you that each approved participant must file daily with the Bourse, in the prescribed manner, no later than 9:00 a.m. (ET) on the business day following the one for which the positions must be reported, a report detailing all gross positions held for its own account or for an account or group of accounts which are all owned by the same beneficial owner in derivative instruments listed on the Bourse when these gross positions exceed the reporting thresholds prescribed by the Bourse. As per article 6.500 sub-article 6) paragraph A all approved participants must report positions in excess of 250 contracts in the case of stock and trust unit options, 500 contracts in the case of Exchange Traded Fund unit options and currency options, 15,000 contracts in the case of index options and 1,000 contracts in the case of sector index options.

Please note that an MS Excel version of this circular is available in the LOPR section of the Regulatory Division of the Bourse website http://reg.m-x.ca/en/regulatory/lopr/.

For further information, please contact the Regulatory Division, at 514 787-6530, or by e-mail at info.mxr@tmx.com

Julie Rochette

Vice-President and Chief Regulatory Officer Bourse de Montréal Inc.

POSITION LIMITS - STOCK AND TRUST UNIT OPTIONS

MARCH 2019

Option symbol Underlying symbol Company Name Position Limit AAV AAV Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. 250,000 ABX ABX Barrick Gold Corporation 250,000 AC AC Air Canada 250,000 ACB ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. 250,000 ACO ACO.X ATCO Ltd. 50,000 ACQ ACQ AutoCanada Inc. 50,000 AD AD Alaris Royalty Corp. 50,000 AEM AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. 250,000 AGF AGF.B AGF Management Ltd. 50,000 AGI AGI Alamos Gold Inc. 250,000 AIF AIF Altus Group Limited 25,000 AIM AIM Group Aeroplan Inc. 250,000 ALA ALA AltaGas Ltd. 250,000 AP AP.UN Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 75,000 APH APH Aphria Inc. 250,000 AQN AQN Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 250,000 AR AR Argonaut Gold Inc. 250,000 ARE ARE Aecon Group Inc. 75,000 ARX ARX ARC Resouirces Ltd. 250,000 ASR ASR Alacer Gold Corp. 250,000 ATA ATA ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. 75,000 ATD ATD.B Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. 250,000 ATP ATP Atlantic Power Corporation 50,000 ATZ ATZ Aritzia Inc. 75,000 AX AX.UN Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 250,000 BAD BAD Badger Daylighting Ltd. 50,000 BAM BAM.A Brookfield Asset Management 250,000 BBD BBD.B Bombardier Inc. 250,000 BB BB BlackBerry Ltd. 250,000 BCB BCB Cott Corporation 75,000 BCE BCE BCE Inc. 250,000 BEI BEI.UN Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 50,000 BEP BEP.UN Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. 75,000 BHC BHC Bausch Health Companies Inc. 250,000 BIP BIP.UN Brookfield Infrastructure Partner L.P. 75,000 BIR BIR Birchcliff Energy Ltd. 250,000 BLDP BLDP Ballard Power Systems Inc. 75,000 BLX BLX Boralex Inc. Class A Shares 75,000 BMO BMO Bank of Montreal 250,000 BNP BNP Bonavista Energy Corporation 250,000 BNS BNS Bank of Nova Scotia 250,000 BPY BPY.UN Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 250,000

Option symbol Underlying symbol Company Name Position Limit BTE BTE Baytex Energy Corp. 250,000 BTE1 BTE1 Baytex Energy Corp. 250,000 BTO BTO B2Gold Corp. 250,000 CAE CAE CAE Inc. 250,000 CAR CAR.UN Canadian Appartment Properties Real Est 200,000 CAS CAS Cascades Inc. 75,000 CCA CCA Cogeco Communications Inc. 25,000 CCL CCL.B CCL Industries Inc. 75,000 CCO CCO Cameco Corporation 250,000 CEU CEU CES Energy Solutions Corp. 250,000 CF CF Canaccord Genuity Group lnc. 50,000 CFP CFP Canfor Corporation 200,000 CFW CFW Calfrac Well Services Ltd. 250,000 CG CG Centerra Gold Inc. 250,000 CGX CGX Cineplex Inc. 75,000 CHE CHE.UN Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund 75,000 CHR CHR Chorus Aviation Inc. 250,000 CIGI CIGI Colliers International Group Inc. Subordinate Voting 25,000 CIX CIX CI Financial Corp. 250,000 CJ CJ Cardinal Energy Ltd 250,000 CJR CJR.B CORUS Entertainment Inc. 250,000 CLS CLS Celestica Inc. 75,000 CM CM Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 250,000 CNL CNL Continental Gold Limited 200,000 CNQ CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited 250,000 CNR CNR Canadian National Railway Company 250,000 CP CP Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 75,000 CPG CPG Crescent Point Energy Corp. 250,000 CPX CPX Capital Power Corporation 75,000 CR CR Crew Energy Inc. 250,000 CRON CRON Cronos Group Inc. 250,000 CRR CRR.UN Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 50,000 CSH CSH.UN Chartwell Retirement Residences 75,000 CTC CTC.A Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited 75,000 CU CU Canadian Utilities Limited 75,000 CUF CUF.UN Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust 250,000 CVE CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. 250,000 CWB CWB Canadian Western Bank 75,000 D D.UN Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust 50,000 DGC DGC Detour Gold Corp. 250,000 DHX DHX DHX Media Ltd 250,000 DIR DIR.UN Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 75,000