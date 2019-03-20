Bourse de Montréal : Position limits - stock and trust unit options; exchange traded funds unit options, index options and currency options

Log in
CIRCULAR 051-19

March 20, 2019

POSITION LIMITS

STOCK AND TRUST UNIT OPTIONS

EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UNIT OPTIONS

SECTOR INDEX OPTIONS

INDEX OPTIONS

CURRENCY OPTIONS

Please be advised that the position limits for all stock and trust unit options, exchange traded fund unit options, sector index options, index options and currency options listed at Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) are outlined in the attached list. These position limits are applicable to the aggregated option positions on the same side of the market relating to the same underlying interest (whether long or short) in accordance to article 6.309 of the Rules of the Bourse. These new limits are effective as of the open of the next business day.

Position limits for stock and trust unit options and Exchange Traded Fund unit options are established and published on a quarterly basis by the Bourse based on the number of shares or units outstanding and the most recent six-month trading volume of the underlying security, in accordance with article 6.309 of the Rules of the Bourse.

It is important to note that for any account, subparagraph D) 2 of article 6.309 of the Rules of the Bourse allows to hold, for each class of options, an additional quantity of contracts not exceeding the position limit established by the Bourse for this class when such account holds either one of the hedge positions defined in subparagraphs D) 1.a) to D) 1.d) of this article. This effectively means that when options contracts are used for hedging purposes, position limits are doubled. Although it is not necessary to ask for any authorization from the Bourse to take advantage of this provision, approved participants and their clients who decide to use it must be able, upon request, to demonstrate their hedge position to the Bourse.

For cases where the above-mentioned increased position limit is insufficient or where the combination used for hedging purposes is different from those that are defined in the above-mentioned subparagraphs, approved participants and their clients can take advantage of the provisions of paragraph E) of article 6.309 of the Rules and of Policy C-1 of the Bourse in order to ask, on behalf of a bona fide hedger, for an exemption from the position limits set by the Bourse.

Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353

Website:www.m-x.ca

It must also be noted that article 6.313 of the Rules of the Bourse provides that position limits can be adjusted following a stock split or a share consolidation of the securities underlying an option contract.

In accordance with article 6.500 of the Rules of the Bourse, we remind you that each approved participant must file daily with the Bourse, in the prescribed manner, no later than 9:00 a.m. (ET) on the business day following the one for which the positions must be reported, a report detailing all gross positions held for its own account or for an account or group of accounts which are all owned by the same beneficial owner in derivative instruments listed on the Bourse when these gross positions exceed the reporting thresholds prescribed by the Bourse. As per article 6.500 sub-article 6) paragraph A all approved participants must report positions in excess of 250 contracts in the case of stock and trust unit options, 500 contracts in the case of Exchange Traded Fund unit options and currency options, 15,000 contracts in the case of index options and 1,000 contracts in the case of sector index options.

Please note that an MS Excel version of this circular is available in the LOPR section of the Regulatory Division of the Bourse website http://reg.m-x.ca/en/regulatory/lopr/.

For further information, please contact the Regulatory Division, at 514 787-6530, or by e-mail at info.mxr@tmx.com

Julie Rochette

Vice-President and Chief Regulatory Officer Bourse de Montréal Inc.

POSITION LIMITS - STOCK AND TRUST UNIT OPTIONS

MARCH 2019

Option symbol

Underlying symbol

Company Name

Position Limit

AAV

AAV

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.

250,000

ABX

ABX

Barrick Gold Corporation

250,000

AC

AC

Air Canada

250,000

ACB

ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

250,000

ACO

ACO.X

ATCO Ltd.

50,000

ACQ

ACQ

AutoCanada Inc.

50,000

AD

AD

Alaris Royalty Corp.

50,000

AEM

AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

250,000

AGF

AGF.B

AGF Management Ltd.

50,000

AGI

AGI

Alamos Gold Inc.

250,000

AIF

AIF

Altus Group Limited

25,000

AIM

AIM

Group Aeroplan Inc.

250,000

ALA

ALA

AltaGas Ltd.

250,000

AP

AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

75,000

APH

APH

Aphria Inc.

250,000

AQN

AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

250,000

AR

AR

Argonaut Gold Inc.

250,000

ARE

ARE

Aecon Group Inc.

75,000

ARX

ARX

ARC Resouirces Ltd.

250,000

ASR

ASR

Alacer Gold Corp.

250,000

ATA

ATA

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

75,000

ATD

ATD.B

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

250,000

ATP

ATP

Atlantic Power Corporation

50,000

ATZ

ATZ

Aritzia Inc.

75,000

AX

AX.UN

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

250,000

BAD

BAD

Badger Daylighting Ltd.

50,000

BAM

BAM.A

Brookfield Asset Management

250,000

BBD

BBD.B

Bombardier Inc.

250,000

BB

BB

BlackBerry Ltd.

250,000

BCB

BCB

Cott Corporation

75,000

BCE

BCE

BCE Inc.

250,000

BEI

BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

50,000

BEP

BEP.UN

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P.

75,000

BHC

BHC

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

250,000

BIP

BIP.UN

Brookfield Infrastructure Partner L.P.

75,000

BIR

BIR

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.

250,000

BLDP

BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

75,000

BLX

BLX

Boralex Inc. Class A Shares

75,000

BMO

BMO

Bank of Montreal

250,000

BNP

BNP

Bonavista Energy Corporation

250,000

BNS

BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia

250,000

BPY

BPY.UN

Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

250,000

Option symbol

Underlying symbol

Company Name

Position Limit

BTE

BTE

Baytex Energy Corp.

250,000

BTE1

BTE1

Baytex Energy Corp.

250,000

BTO

BTO

B2Gold Corp.

250,000

CAE

CAE

CAE Inc.

250,000

CAR

CAR.UN

Canadian Appartment Properties Real Est

200,000

CAS

CAS

Cascades Inc.

75,000

CCA

CCA

Cogeco Communications Inc.

25,000

CCL

CCL.B

CCL Industries Inc.

75,000

CCO

CCO

Cameco Corporation

250,000

CEU

CEU

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

250,000

CF

CF

Canaccord Genuity Group lnc.

50,000

CFP

CFP

Canfor Corporation

200,000

CFW

CFW

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

250,000

CG

CG

Centerra Gold Inc.

250,000

CGX

CGX

Cineplex Inc.

75,000

CHE

CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

75,000

CHR

CHR

Chorus Aviation Inc.

250,000

CIGI

CIGI

Colliers International Group Inc. Subordinate Voting

25,000

CIX

CIX

CI Financial Corp.

250,000

CJ

CJ

Cardinal Energy Ltd

250,000

CJR

CJR.B

CORUS Entertainment Inc.

250,000

CLS

CLS

Celestica Inc.

75,000

CM

CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

250,000

CNL

CNL

Continental Gold Limited

200,000

CNQ

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

250,000

CNR

CNR

Canadian National Railway Company

250,000

CP

CP

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

75,000

CPG

CPG

Crescent Point Energy Corp.

250,000

CPX

CPX

Capital Power Corporation

75,000

CR

CR

Crew Energy Inc.

250,000

CRON

CRON

Cronos Group Inc.

250,000

CRR

CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

50,000

CSH

CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences

75,000

CTC

CTC.A

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited

75,000

CU

CU

Canadian Utilities Limited

75,000

CUF

CUF.UN

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

250,000

CVE

CVE

Cenovus Energy Inc.

250,000

CWB

CWB

Canadian Western Bank

75,000

D

D.UN

Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust

50,000

DGC

DGC

Detour Gold Corp.

250,000

DHX

DHX

DHX Media Ltd

250,000

DIR

DIR.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

75,000

Option symbol

Underlying symbol

Company Name

Position Limit

DOL

DOL

Dollarama inc.

250,000

DOO

DOO

BRP Inc.

75,000

DPM

DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

75,000

DRG

DRG.UN

Dream Global Real Estate Investment

200,000

DRM

DRM

DREAM Unlimited Corp.

50,000

DRT

DRT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.

50,000

DSG

DSG

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

50,000

ECA

ECA

EnCana Corporation

250,000

EDR

EDR

Endeavour Silver Corp.

75,000

EDV

EDV

Endeavour Mining Corp.

75,000

EFN

EFN

Element Financial Corporation

250,000

EFX

EFX

Enerflex Ltd.

75,000

ELD

ELD

Eldorado Gold Corporation

250,000

ELD2

ELD2

Eldorado Gold Corporation

200,000

EMA

EMA

Emera Incorporated

250,000

EMP

EMP.A

Empire Company Limited

250,000

ENB

ENB

Enbridge Inc.

250,000

ENB1

ENB1

Enbridge Inc.

250,000

ERF

ERF

Enerplus Resources Fund

250,000

ESI

ESI

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

75,000

EXE

EXE

Extendicare Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

75,000

FCR

FCR

First Capital Realty Inc.

200,000

FM

FM

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

250,000

FNV

FNV

Franco Nevada Corporation

250,000

FR

FR

First Majestic Silver Corp.

250,000

FRU

FRU

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

75,000

FTS

FTS

Fortis Inc

250,000

FTT

FTT

Finning International Inc.

250,000

FVI

FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines

250,000

G

G

Goldcorp Inc.

250,000

GC

GC

Great Canadian Gaming Corp.

75,000

GEI

GEI

Gibson Energy inc.

250,000

GIB

GIB.A

CGI Inc. (Group)

250,000

GIL

GIL

Gildan Activewear Inc.

250,000

GMP

GMP

GMP Capital Inc.

50,000

GOOS

GOOS

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

200,000

GRT

GRT.UN

Granite Real estate Inc.

50,000

GS

GS

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.

75,000

GTE

GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

250,000

GUD

GUD

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

75,000

GUY

GUY

Guyana Goldfields Inc.

250,000

GWO

GWO

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

250,000

Bourse de Montréal Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 20:49:08 UTC
