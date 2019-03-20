|
Bourse de Montréal : Position limits - stock and trust unit options; exchange traded funds unit options, index options and currency options
03/20/2019 | 04:50pm EDT
CIRCULAR 051-19
March 20, 2019
POSITION LIMITS
STOCK AND TRUST UNIT OPTIONS
EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UNIT OPTIONS
SECTOR INDEX OPTIONS
INDEX OPTIONS
CURRENCY OPTIONS
Please be advised that the position limits for all stock and trust unit options, exchange traded fund unit options, sector index options, index options and currency options listed at Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) are outlined in the attached list. These position limits are applicable to the aggregated option positions on the same side of the market relating to the same underlying interest (whether long or short) in accordance to article 6.309 of the Rules of the Bourse. These new limits are effective as of the open of the next business day.
Position limits for stock and trust unit options and Exchange Traded Fund unit options are established and published on a quarterly basis by the Bourse based on the number of shares or units outstanding and the most recent six-month trading volume of the underlying security, in accordance with article 6.309 of the Rules of the Bourse.
It is important to note that for any account, subparagraph D) 2 of article 6.309 of the Rules of the Bourse allows to hold, for each class of options, an additional quantity of contracts not exceeding the position limit established by the Bourse for this class when such account holds either one of the hedge positions defined in subparagraphs D) 1.a) to D) 1.d) of this article. This effectively means that when options contracts are used for hedging purposes, position limits are doubled. Although it is not necessary to ask for any authorization from the Bourse to take advantage of this provision, approved participants and their clients who decide to use it must be able, upon request, to demonstrate their hedge position to the Bourse.
For cases where the above-mentioned increased position limit is insufficient or where the combination used for hedging purposes is different from those that are defined in the above-mentioned subparagraphs, approved participants and their clients can take advantage of the provisions of paragraph E) of article 6.309 of the Rules and of Policy C-1 of the Bourse in order to ask, on behalf of a bona fide hedger, for an exemption from the position limits set by the Bourse.
Telephone: (514) 871-2424
Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353
Website:www.m-x.ca
It must also be noted that article 6.313 of the Rules of the Bourse provides that position limits can be adjusted following a stock split or a share consolidation of the securities underlying an option contract.
In accordance with article 6.500 of the Rules of the Bourse, we remind you that each approved participant must file daily with the Bourse, in the prescribed manner, no later than 9:00 a.m. (ET) on the business day following the one for which the positions must be reported, a report detailing all gross positions held for its own account or for an account or group of accounts which are all owned by the same beneficial owner in derivative instruments listed on the Bourse when these gross positions exceed the reporting thresholds prescribed by the Bourse. As per article 6.500 sub-article 6) paragraph A all approved participants must report positions in excess of 250 contracts in the case of stock and trust unit options, 500 contracts in the case of Exchange Traded Fund unit options and currency options, 15,000 contracts in the case of index options and 1,000 contracts in the case of sector index options.
Please note that an MS Excel version of this circular is available in the LOPR section of the Regulatory Division of the Bourse website http://reg.m-x.ca/en/regulatory/lopr/.
For further information, please contact the Regulatory Division, at 514 787-6530, or by e-mail at info.mxr@tmx.com
Julie Rochette
Vice-President and Chief Regulatory Officer Bourse de Montréal Inc.
POSITION LIMITS - STOCK AND TRUST UNIT OPTIONS
MARCH 2019
|
Option symbol
|
Underlying symbol
|
Company Name
|
Position Limit
|
AAV
|
AAV
|
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.
|
250,000
|
ABX
|
ABX
|
Barrick Gold Corporation
|
250,000
|
AC
|
AC
|
Air Canada
|
250,000
|
ACB
|
ACB
|
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
|
250,000
|
ACO
|
ACO.X
|
ATCO Ltd.
|
50,000
|
ACQ
|
ACQ
|
AutoCanada Inc.
|
50,000
|
AD
|
AD
|
Alaris Royalty Corp.
|
50,000
|
AEM
|
AEM
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
|
250,000
|
AGF
|
AGF.B
|
AGF Management Ltd.
|
50,000
|
AGI
|
AGI
|
Alamos Gold Inc.
|
250,000
|
AIF
|
AIF
|
Altus Group Limited
|
25,000
|
AIM
|
AIM
|
Group Aeroplan Inc.
|
250,000
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
AltaGas Ltd.
|
250,000
|
AP
|
AP.UN
|
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|
75,000
|
APH
|
APH
|
Aphria Inc.
|
250,000
|
AQN
|
AQN
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|
250,000
|
AR
|
AR
|
Argonaut Gold Inc.
|
250,000
|
ARE
|
ARE
|
Aecon Group Inc.
|
75,000
|
ARX
|
ARX
|
ARC Resouirces Ltd.
|
250,000
|
ASR
|
ASR
|
Alacer Gold Corp.
|
250,000
|
ATA
|
ATA
|
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.
|
75,000
|
ATD
|
ATD.B
|
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|
250,000
|
ATP
|
ATP
|
Atlantic Power Corporation
|
50,000
|
ATZ
|
ATZ
|
Aritzia Inc.
|
75,000
|
AX
|
AX.UN
|
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
|
250,000
|
BAD
|
BAD
|
Badger Daylighting Ltd.
|
50,000
|
BAM
|
BAM.A
|
Brookfield Asset Management
|
250,000
|
BBD
|
BBD.B
|
Bombardier Inc.
|
250,000
|
BB
|
BB
|
BlackBerry Ltd.
|
250,000
|
BCB
|
BCB
|
Cott Corporation
|
75,000
|
BCE
|
BCE
|
BCE Inc.
|
250,000
|
BEI
|
BEI.UN
|
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
|
50,000
|
BEP
|
BEP.UN
|
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P.
|
75,000
|
BHC
|
BHC
|
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|
250,000
|
BIP
|
BIP.UN
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partner L.P.
|
75,000
|
BIR
|
BIR
|
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
|
250,000
|
BLDP
|
BLDP
|
Ballard Power Systems Inc.
|
75,000
|
BLX
|
BLX
|
Boralex Inc. Class A Shares
|
75,000
|
BMO
|
BMO
|
Bank of Montreal
|
250,000
|
BNP
|
BNP
|
Bonavista Energy Corporation
|
250,000
|
BNS
|
BNS
|
Bank of Nova Scotia
|
250,000
|
BPY
|
BPY.UN
|
Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
|
250,000
|
Option symbol
|
Underlying symbol
|
Company Name
|
Position Limit
|
BTE
|
BTE
|
Baytex Energy Corp.
|
250,000
|
BTE1
|
BTE1
|
Baytex Energy Corp.
|
250,000
|
BTO
|
BTO
|
B2Gold Corp.
|
250,000
|
CAE
|
CAE
|
CAE Inc.
|
250,000
|
CAR
|
CAR.UN
|
Canadian Appartment Properties Real Est
|
200,000
|
CAS
|
CAS
|
Cascades Inc.
|
75,000
|
CCA
|
CCA
|
Cogeco Communications Inc.
|
25,000
|
CCL
|
CCL.B
|
CCL Industries Inc.
|
75,000
|
CCO
|
CCO
|
Cameco Corporation
|
250,000
|
CEU
|
CEU
|
CES Energy Solutions Corp.
|
250,000
|
CF
|
CF
|
Canaccord Genuity Group lnc.
|
50,000
|
CFP
|
CFP
|
Canfor Corporation
|
200,000
|
CFW
|
CFW
|
Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
|
250,000
|
CG
|
CG
|
Centerra Gold Inc.
|
250,000
|
CGX
|
CGX
|
Cineplex Inc.
|
75,000
|
CHE
|
CHE.UN
|
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
|
75,000
|
CHR
|
CHR
|
Chorus Aviation Inc.
|
250,000
|
CIGI
|
CIGI
|
Colliers International Group Inc. Subordinate Voting
|
25,000
|
CIX
|
CIX
|
CI Financial Corp.
|
250,000
|
CJ
|
CJ
|
Cardinal Energy Ltd
|
250,000
|
CJR
|
CJR.B
|
CORUS Entertainment Inc.
|
250,000
|
CLS
|
CLS
|
Celestica Inc.
|
75,000
|
CM
|
CM
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
250,000
|
CNL
|
CNL
|
Continental Gold Limited
|
200,000
|
CNQ
|
CNQ
|
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|
250,000
|
CNR
|
CNR
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
250,000
|
CP
|
CP
|
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|
75,000
|
CPG
|
CPG
|
Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|
250,000
|
CPX
|
CPX
|
Capital Power Corporation
|
75,000
|
CR
|
CR
|
Crew Energy Inc.
|
250,000
|
CRON
|
CRON
|
Cronos Group Inc.
|
250,000
|
CRR
|
CRR.UN
|
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
|
50,000
|
CSH
|
CSH.UN
|
Chartwell Retirement Residences
|
75,000
|
CTC
|
CTC.A
|
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited
|
75,000
|
CU
|
CU
|
Canadian Utilities Limited
|
75,000
|
CUF
|
CUF.UN
|
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust
|
250,000
|
CVE
|
CVE
|
Cenovus Energy Inc.
|
250,000
|
CWB
|
CWB
|
Canadian Western Bank
|
75,000
|
D
|
D.UN
|
Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust
|
50,000
|
DGC
|
DGC
|
Detour Gold Corp.
|
250,000
|
DHX
|
DHX
|
DHX Media Ltd
|
250,000
|
DIR
|
DIR.UN
|
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
|
75,000
|
Option symbol
|
Underlying symbol
|
Company Name
|
Position Limit
|
DOL
|
DOL
|
Dollarama inc.
|
250,000
|
DOO
|
DOO
|
BRP Inc.
|
75,000
|
DPM
|
DPM
|
Dundee Precious Metals Inc.
|
75,000
|
DRG
|
DRG.UN
|
Dream Global Real Estate Investment
|
200,000
|
DRM
|
DRM
|
DREAM Unlimited Corp.
|
50,000
|
DRT
|
DRT
|
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.
|
50,000
|
DSG
|
DSG
|
Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|
50,000
|
ECA
|
ECA
|
EnCana Corporation
|
250,000
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
Endeavour Silver Corp.
|
75,000
|
EDV
|
EDV
|
Endeavour Mining Corp.
|
75,000
|
EFN
|
EFN
|
Element Financial Corporation
|
250,000
|
EFX
|
EFX
|
Enerflex Ltd.
|
75,000
|
ELD
|
ELD
|
Eldorado Gold Corporation
|
250,000
|
ELD2
|
ELD2
|
Eldorado Gold Corporation
|
200,000
|
EMA
|
EMA
|
Emera Incorporated
|
250,000
|
EMP
|
EMP.A
|
Empire Company Limited
|
250,000
|
ENB
|
ENB
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
250,000
|
ENB1
|
ENB1
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
250,000
|
ERF
|
ERF
|
Enerplus Resources Fund
|
250,000
|
ESI
|
ESI
|
Ensign Energy Services Inc.
|
75,000
|
EXE
|
EXE
|
Extendicare Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
|
75,000
|
FCR
|
FCR
|
First Capital Realty Inc.
|
200,000
|
FM
|
FM
|
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|
250,000
|
FNV
|
FNV
|
Franco Nevada Corporation
|
250,000
|
FR
|
FR
|
First Majestic Silver Corp.
|
250,000
|
FRU
|
FRU
|
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|
75,000
|
FTS
|
FTS
|
Fortis Inc
|
250,000
|
FTT
|
FTT
|
Finning International Inc.
|
250,000
|
FVI
|
FVI
|
Fortuna Silver Mines
|
250,000
|
G
|
G
|
Goldcorp Inc.
|
250,000
|
GC
|
GC
|
Great Canadian Gaming Corp.
|
75,000
|
GEI
|
GEI
|
Gibson Energy inc.
|
250,000
|
GIB
|
GIB.A
|
CGI Inc. (Group)
|
250,000
|
GIL
|
GIL
|
Gildan Activewear Inc.
|
250,000
|
GMP
|
GMP
|
GMP Capital Inc.
|
50,000
|
GOOS
|
GOOS
|
Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
|
200,000
|
GRT
|
GRT.UN
|
Granite Real estate Inc.
|
50,000
|
GS
|
GS
|
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.
|
75,000
|
GTE
|
GTE
|
Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
|
250,000
|
GUD
|
GUD
|
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
|
75,000
|
GUY
|
GUY
|
Guyana Goldfields Inc.
|
250,000
|
GWO
|
GWO
|
Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|
250,000
Disclaimer
|
|