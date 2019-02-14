Boustead Securities Client Soliton, Inc. Announces Closing of its IPO at $10.4 Million; Shares Set to Trade Tuesday on Nasdaq

HOUSTON and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Boustead Securities, LLC’s client, Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) (“Soliton” or the “Company”), a pre-revenue stage medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center (“MD Anderson”), today announced it has held the initial closing of its Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering (the "Offering"). Soliton sold 2,086,391 shares of its common stock at the IPO price of $5.00 each in today’s closing resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $10,431,955 to the Company, before deducting underwriting commissions and other related expenses. Soliton has been approved to begin trading its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SOLY” on Tuesday February 19, 2019. Boustead Securities, LLC was the sole underwriter of the Soliton IPO.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to develop and commercialize the Rapid Acoustic Pulse (“RAP”) device; conduct clinical trials for new indications; pay license fees and fund research and development; and for general working capital.

Soliton’s patented RAP device uses acoustic shockwaves that, in clinical trials, accelerated the speed of tattoo removal when used with lasers, delivering results in as little as 2 to 3 treatments versus the 10 to 12 average with the current standard of care lasers alone. In addition to tattoo removal, Soliton discovered other capabilities of its technology during preclinical testing. Among them, the Company observed that their RAP device may have the potential to improve skin laxity as well as the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing collagen growth. Soliton also discovered that their patented shockwave technology may have an effect on subcutaneous fat cells that may be beneficial to the current method of subcutaneous fat reduction. To that end, the Company’s RAP device is already in a collaborative trial with a large global aesthetics company to test the device’s ability to accelerate that company’s own fat reduction technology. This clinical trial is early stage and intended as a proof-of-concept and there is no assurance that the trial will have a successful outcome.

An offering circular on Form 1-A relating to this U.S. offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was qualified by the SEC as of November 27, 2018. The offering of these securities was made only by means of an offering circular on Form 1-A. The final offering circular is available at https://www.flashfunders.com/soliton , https://www.sec.gov or may be obtained from Boustead Securities at +1 (949) 502-4409 or offerings@bousted1828.com

About the Company

Soliton, Inc. is a pre-revenue stage medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company’s first commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing this device to the market. The Company expects to file for premarket clearance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its first device in the first quarter of 2019 and expects to receive clearance to market the device in mid-2019. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com.

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC (“Boustead”) is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead’s core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead’s team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. For more information about Boustead, please visit www.boustead1828.com

About FinTech Global Markets, Inc.

FinTech Global Markets, Inc. (“FTGM”) was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Southern California. FTGM owns and operates a FINRA member broker-dealer, FinTech Clearing, LLC; FlashFunders Shareholder Services, LLC, a SEC-registered transfer agent; FlashFunders Funding Portal, LLC, a FINRA member funding portal; and two investment advisors, Maco.la Management, Inc. and Initiate Advisors. Through these subsidiaries, FTGM operates a U.S.-based online securities platform whose underlying technology and regulatory infrastructure are designed to enable issuers to engage in Regulation D, Regulation A (known as Reg A+), Regulation S, Regulation CF and fully registered S-1 and F-1 Initial Public Offerings on NASDAQ in compliance with applicable federal, state and non-U.S. securities laws. www.flashfunders.com

