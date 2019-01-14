Boustead Securities and ClickIPO Team Up to Bring the Soliton, Inc. (SOLY) IPO to Potential Subscribers Online with the Free ClickIPO App at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ClickIPO Securities, LLC (“ClickIPO”) and Boustead Securities, LLC. (“Boustead”) announced today that they are making the Soliton, Inc. (“SOLY”) Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) available to eligible investors in ClickIPO’s marketplace of IPOs.



Boustead clients and potential SOLY IPO subscribers can now download the ClickIPO app free of charge from the Apple App Store or Google Play store, and view the Soliton IPO materials immediately through the app. “The ClickIPO app provides a new opportunity for investors to participate in the SOLY IPO and other Public Offerings,” said Dan McClory, Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets at Boustead. “As the Lead Underwriter of Soliton IPO, we’re pleased to have ClickIPO clients be part of Soliton’s NASDAQ Capital Market offering.”

Soliton, Inc., (NASDAQ: SOLY), a pre-revenue stage medical device company with a new and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center, was qualified by the SEC for its $15 million maximum IPO at $5 per share on November 29, 2018. Soliton’s patented Rapid Acoustic Pulse device uses acoustic shockwaves that, in clinical trials, accelerated the speed of tattoo removal when used with lasers, delivering results in as little as 2 to 3 treatments versus the 10 to 12 average with the current standard of care lasers alone. The Company’s device is now also in clinical trials to demonstrate its ability to reduce the appearance of cellulite and accelerate subcutaneous fat reduction, indications for which animal models have shown encouraging results. Clinical trials may be in early stages and there is no guarantee of any specific outcomes for any clinical trial.

The ClickIPO app for iOS and Android, available through ClickIPO, allows eligible individual investors to participate in certain Public Offerings. “We offer a simple solution that enables the small investor to invest in available offerings at the public offering price,” said Scott Coyle, CEO and Founder of ClickIPO.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a pre-revenue stage medical device company with a new and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company’s first commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing this device to the market. The Company expects to file for premarket clearance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its first device in the first quarter of 2019 and expects to receive clearance to market the device in mid 2019. This initial filing is limited to the Company’s device used in conjunction with the 1064 nm Q-switched laser to enable effective multiple pass laser treatments in a single office session to accelerate removal of black tattoos on the arms, legs and torso in Fitzpatrick Skin Type I-III individuals. While the Company believes its technology has many potential applications, the Company has initially focused on the removal of tattoos, where both animal and human studies have shown promising results. The current standard of care for tattoo removal is to use a Q-switched (pulsed) laser to ablate the tattoo ink particles into pieces small enough for the body’s natural processes to remove them. The Company believes this current method is highly inefficient, requiring up to 10 or more office visits to achieve acceptable results. A clinical trial has demonstrated that using the Company’s RAP device, in conjunction with a Q-switched laser, has the potential to produce similar results in just 2 to 3 office visits. The Company believes this “Soliton” method can not only dramatically accelerate tattoo removal, but also has the potential to lower removal cost for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, and to reduce the potential for unwanted side effects from current laser removal methods.

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Member: FINRA/SIPC

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions. Our core value proposition is our ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services.

About ClickIPO

ClickIPO Securities, LLC exclusively offers the mobile ClickIPO platform designed to give Individual Investors access to hundreds of IPOs and Secondary Offerings each year. Its technology gives Underwriters valuable insight into investor behavior through the data it gathers and the app’s “ClickIPO Investor Score”, providing a retail distribution channel similar to dealing with institutions.

ClickIPO Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. ClickIPO Holdings, LLC is the parent company of Click IPO Securities and owns the proprietary technology application known as ClickIPO™. ClickIPO Holdings has granted Click IPO Securities an exclusive and perpetual license to use the application and authorization to relicense it for use by other registered broker dealers. The application may not be available in some jurisdictions.

The information posted on the ClickIPO website is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, which can only be made by Prospectus, Offering Memorandum or Information Statement. There can be no guarantee that an investor will be allocated shares in any particular offering. Read more information regarding the significant risks associated with investing in IPOs.

