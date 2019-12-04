Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bouvet : Wales Needs a Veto to Protect our NHS from the Threat from the Threat of Donald Trump' – Delyth Jewell AM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 08:19am EST

Plaid Cymru also call for Wales Act to be changed to take away UK Government powers to interfere in devolved fields

Plaid Cymru will today (Wednesday) hold a debate in the Senedd about the threat a future UK-US deal could represent to the Welsh NHS.

There is clear and mounting evidence that the powerful US pharmaceutical industry is eyeing up the NHS as it lobbies the US Government to include patent and drug pricing in a future trade deal.

Under the current constitutional settlement neither the Senedd nor the Welsh Government has any way to either influence such a trade deal or prevent it being implicated in Wales if it were agreed.

Plaid Cymru is therefore calling for a Welsh veto on trade deals that affect devolved areas as well as changing the Wales Act to take away the Secretary of State for Wales' ability to interfere in devolved fields.

Plaid Cymru's Shadow Brexit Minister Delyth Jewell AM said ahead of the debate:

'Donald Trump said he wants the NHS to be on the table in future trade deal negotiations, then denied that he said it - no doubt he will deny the denial once our NHS is within his sights.

'Recently released documents showed that preliminary talks are under way on a trade deal which would include access to the NHS and a video released by Sky News showed US pharmaceutical lobbyists salivating over the prospect of increasing their profits.

'What this would mean in practice would be NHS funds being diverted from frontline services to the pockets of big pharma in the US and patient safety being compromised by dangerous deregulation, the effects of which are clearly seen in the opioid crisis in the US.

'The threat is real, the question is, what can we do about is here in Wales? Plaid Cymru supports remaining in the EU, but if Brexit goes ahead, Wales must take measures to protect itself.

'Our motion in the Senedd today calls for Wales to be given a veto over any deal that would lead to privatisation within our NHS and I would urge Labour and the Liberal Democrat to put party politics aside and support our call.'

Disclaimer

Party of Wales published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 13:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36aRAKUTEN : Three HKTDC events offering creative solutions open today
AQ
08:36aKIT CHECK : Includes Codonics Safe Label System as Partner in “Works With Kit Check :” Program
BU
08:36aTeladoc Health Expands Services with Personalized Nutrition Counseling
GL
08:36aDatto Selects Aligned Energy for Ongoing Expansion
BU
08:35aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:35aSpanish Mountain Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Spanish Mountain Gold Project
NE
08:35aElev8 Brands, Inc. Eliminates Over 2.7 Million Preferred Shares
NE
08:34aRelease of Short Story Anthology and the #WithoutExpiration Exhibition
PR
08:33aPARK CITY :  New Data Center Elevates ReposiTrak's Information Technology
BU
08:33aMadhya Pradesh Ranks 3rd in Lonely Planet's 'Best Value Destinations 2020'
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
4STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group