Box, Inc. (BOX) & Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Actions

06/21/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)
Class Period: November 28, 2018 - June 3, 2019
Deadline: August 5, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/box

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Box was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) Box’s revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) defendants’ positive statements about Box’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) 
Class Period: October 19, 2017 - June 5, 2019
Deadline: August 6, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/tusk

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
