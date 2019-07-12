Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) & Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)  - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)
Class Period: November 28, 2018 - June 3, 2019
Deadline: August 5, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/box

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Box was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) Box’s revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) defendants’ positive statements about Box’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) 
Class Period: April 28, 2017 - June 5, 2019,
Deadline: August 6, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cldr

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting Cloudera's Hadoop-based platform; (2) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues; (3) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows for the foreseeable future; (4) the primary motivation for Cloudera's merger with Hortonworks was to generate growth through the acquisition of Hortonworks' existing customers (as opposed to obtaining them organically); (5) the purported synergies and other benefits of the merger with Hortonworks were materially overstated; and (6) defendants' positive statements about Cloudera's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) 
Class Period: October 19, 2017 - June 5, 2019
Deadline: August 6, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/tusk

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pUBI BLOCKCHAIN INTERNET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
03:15pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
BU
03:15pMAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : CORRECTING and REPLACING Magenta Therapeutics Appoints Anne McGeorge to Board of Directors
PU
03:11pTONGAAT HULETT : Mozambican Government Hoping to Save Sugar Companies
AQ
03:10pKONTOOR BRANDS : Vickie Collins Finds her Voice as a Champion for LGBTQ+ Rights in Performance at Carnegie Hall
PU
03:09pFONTEM US INC. : Statement on Court Ruling Regarding PMTA Timeline
BU
03:08pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Box, Inc. - BOX
GL
03:06pTTEC : to Open New Humanify Customer Engagement Center in Oklahoma City
PR
03:05pMBB : adjusts annual forecast excluding effects from its latest acquisition
PU
03:05pSpringfield Area Hosts ATI Foundation's Inaugural Massachusetts Golf Outing
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook enlists China's Fosun to salvage oldest travel firm
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About