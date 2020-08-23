Box Office: Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' Off to Decent Start as U.S. Theaters Slowly Reopen

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23, (Variety.com) - After months-long
cinema closures, the U.S. box office has opened to the most
significant degree since pre-pandemic times.
Movie theaters in Florida, Texas, Georgia and other parts of
the country that were able to safely reopen welcomed the first
major theatrical premiere since March: Solstice Studios'
"Unhinged," a thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film played
in 1,823 venues in North America, marking the widest release yet
since the pandemic hit.
"Unhinged" pocketed more than $4 million over the weekend, a
promising result given the challenging environment. In normal
times, that figure wouldn't be much to crow about. However, only
a fraction of the nation's 6,000 movie theaters are currently in
business -- and major markets like New York, California and New
Jersey are still closed without a set date to reopen. The
biggest ticket sales for "Unhinged" came from drive-ins in Los
Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento, as well as multi-screen
theaters in Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta and Orlando.
Solstice plans to expand the film to more than 2,300 cinemas in
North America by next weekend.
"All things considered, this is a subdued opening," said
David A. Gross, who runs movie consultancy FranchiseRe. He gives
Solstice credit for taking a bold move in being the first new
movie to open. On one hand, it doesn't have much competition
among ticket buyers. But on the other, studios and exhibitors
have yet to determine how eager audiences will be to return to
the movies.
For their part, movie theaters have taken rigorous and
expensive steps to ensure customers feel safe. They are keeping
space between seats, limiting the number of tickets sold per
movie and encouraging people to buy tickets online to reduce
contact. They've also made hand sanitizer more readily available
and ensured theaters will be cleaned more regularly. And patrons
will be required to wear masks.
Solstice's head of distribution Shari Hardison says the
company's goal is to hit $30 million at the box office by the
end of its theatrical run in North America. After its
performance this weekend, that is a benchmark she feels will be
easily attainable. "Unhinged" cost $33 million to produce, not
including marketing or distribution fees.
"We have a lot of stairs to climb, but the first steps are
encouraging," she said.
Solstice president and CEO Mark Gill repeated a mantra that
many in the movie business are looking to during the global
heath crisis: "Slow and steady wins the race."
Given the sparse amount of movie theaters currently in
operation and the potential that audiences could still feel
uneasy being indoors (where the virus is said to spread faster),
film distributors aren't expecting their films to have splashy
opening weekends. Instead, they are counting on any given film
to have a lengthier run on the big screen than it might normally
have.
"We are pleased and relieved to see moviegoers took the
first step to return to theaters this weekend," Gill said. "As
we have seen around the world -- and the light release schedule
in the coming month suggests -- the movie will have a long run."
Elsewhere, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run"
collected another $550,000 from 326 locations in Canada,
bringing its total haul to $2 million. The animated adventure
based on the Nickelodeon cartoon isn't playing in U.S. theaters.
It is expected to launch on premium video-on-demand next year
before landing on the streaming service CBS All Access.
In the U.S., a number of indie films continued to populate
drive-in theaters. This weekend, IFC Films launched "Tesla," a
biographical drama starring Ethan Hawke as Nikola Tesla and Kyle
McLaughlin as Thomas Edison. It generated $42,000 from 108
theaters, averaging out to $389 per location.
Dave Franco's thriller "The Rental," also from IFC, again
pulled in solid receipts. The movie amassed $108,000 from 105
theaters this weekend, boosting its domestic tally to $1.5
million.
Another new weekend release, teen drama "Words on Bathroom
Wall," made $462,050 from 925 screens. The film received an "A"
CinemaScore from audiences and holds an 82% on review
aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes -- two factors that its
backers, Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment, hope will
point to positive word-of-mouth.
The process of restarting the exhibition industry has been
delayed in many parts of the country as the virus continues to
surge, but Warner Bros. is expecting a significant rollout for
Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic "Tenet" on Sept. 3. The weekend
prior, Disney and Fox's superhero thriller "The New Mutants" is
touching down in domestic theaters. Though the box office might
be slow to reach pre-pandemic levels, analysts are optimistic
that moviegoing will return.
"This weekend is the first step," Gross said. "The next
couple of weeks will show us a lot more. The rebuilding process
is going to take nine to 18 months. Our belief in the long-term
success of the theatrical business is unshaken."