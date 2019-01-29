Boxever : Partners with HK Express to Transform Customer Experience

Boxever continues expansion in Asia with Hong Kong’s leading low-cost
airline
Boxever,
the personalisation platform, today announces its partnership with HK
Express. Boxever will work with the airline on a three year contract to
help drive personalised experiences for its customers.
The partnership demonstrates the low-cost carrier’s commitment to
putting the customer experience at the centre of its business. As part
of its broad-ranging Digital Transformation Plan, HK Express will use
Boxever’s market-leading technology - powered by data and AI - to enable
true one-to-one personalisation. Improving the experience for HK Express
customers right through the booking process and beyond, Boxever will
make every single customer interaction more relevant and engaging - all
in real-time.
The partnership also reflects Boxever’s increasing presence in Asia
following a period of international expansion. With clients spanning
multiple markets and sectors, the company will bring its rich experience
working with some of the world’s biggest brands to help bolster HK
Express’ offer to its customers.
Jonathan Hutt, Commercial Director at HK Express, said: “We are
delighted to be partnering with Boxever to enhance HK Express’ customer
experience, offering more personalised interactions and streamlining the
booking process. To stand out in this industry, it’s absolutely vital
for us to stay innovative and exceed the expectations of our discerning
travellers. We believe that by working together with Boxever, it will
allow us to engage with consumers through different aspects,
understanding their purchasing patterns and ultimately delivering
maximum value to both the customers and our business.”
Dave O’Flanagan, CEO of Boxever, said: “This is a really exciting new
partnership for Boxever. We’re passionate about working with companies
who put customer experience front-and-centre - and HK Express is doing
exactly that. Our industry-leading personalisation platform can
revolutionise the way they engage their passengers, and take their
customer experience to the next level. We look forward to building a
successful relationship with this forward-looking business.”
To learn more about Boxever, please visit: www.boxever.com.
About Boxever
Boxever is a personalisation platform that uses data and AI to help the
world’s biggest brands make every customer interaction smarter and
deliver game-changing customer experience. We do this in two ways.
Firstly, we build rich and accurate profiles of their customers using
data from across their business. Then we use AI to automate decisions
about how to personalise interactions on every channel and in every
moment.
The result? Personal, relevant and valuable experiences for customers,
and improved engagement, acquisition and conversion for the business.
Since we started back in 2011 we’ve been helping the likes of Emirates,
Cebu Pacific and Jetstar revolutionise how they engage customers. Seven
years on, we’re now recognised by Gartner as a leading player in
personalisation and ranked by Forbes alongside Google, Apple and Amazon
as one of the most powerful examples of AI in use today.
Learn more at www.boxever.com
or follow us on Twitter @Boxever.
About HK Express
Hong Kong’s low-cost carrier HK Express is an IATA Operational Safety
Audit (IOSA) registered airline and has successfully renewed the
biannual IOSA certificate since 2014. The airline also received a
“7-star safety rating” – the highest ranking possible, as well as
recognition from airlineratings.com, an independent, industry-respected
research group, for being one of the world’s 10 safest low cost
carriers. HK Express flies to 24 of the most popular destinations in
Asia (Bangkok route to commence service on 31 March 2019) and has flown
nearly 14 million guests since converting to an LCC – a major
achievement that attests to the popularity of the airline. HK Express is
a partner member of reward-U (www.reward-u.com)
as well as U-FLY Holidays (www.uflyholidays.com).
