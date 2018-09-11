Boxlight : Launches Fall 2018 Webinar Series for Administrators and Teachers

Sessions to Focus on Transforming the Classroom to Engage Students and Boost Academic Success

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) ('Boxlight') today announced the schedule for its fall webinar series titled 'Transforming Learning in the Classroom.' Six free webinar sessions will be offered, focusing on helping teachers and administrators learn valuable best practices and insights for incorporating technology into classroom design.

To see the full schedule and register for any or all of the free webinars, educators should visit: https://mimio.boxlight.com/fall2018-webinar-sign-up/

'The webinar series is for teachers and administrators who are looking to find efficient classroom solutions that are catered to students' success,' said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. 'From creating an innovative 21st century classroom to redesigning traditional learning spaces to incorporating STEM in an age of transformation in technology, educators will acquire an expanse of useful insights to make changes in their own classrooms.'

Participants will learn from experts including Atlanta Public School's Aleigha Henderson-Rosser and Femi Aina. Henderson-Rosser, the executive director of instructional technology, and Aina, the executive director of information technology will discuss how pairing instructional and information technology has worked for their district. In addition, Gregory Haulk, superintendent of Huntington Beach City School District (HBCS); Kevin Mulligan, President of OnPoint Innovative Learning Environments; and Kelly Bielefeld, a curriculum coordinator and adjunct professor will share best practices in classroom design and the strategies employed in HBSC's district modernization project to support collaborative learning and 21st-Century skills. The final webinar in the series will feature Travis Rink, a high school assistant principal and former science teacher will discuss advancements in STEM education technology.

Boxlight's fall 2018 webinar series includes the following:

Atlanta Public School Secrets to Success: The Odd Couple

It can be a challenge to decide which edtech tools will work best together to bring success and collaboration to your classroom. In this webinar, Aleigha Henderson-Rosser and Femi Aina from Atlanta Public Schools will discuss their work pairing instructional and information technology in their district to create successful 21st century classrooms. They will also share the process of acquiring technology and give examples of engaging students with the right edtech tools.

The webinar will take place on the following dates:

- Wednesday, September 19

- Wednesday, October 24

Redesigning Learning Spaces

Everything about the classroom has changed: how students learn, the curriculum students need to learn, and the tools students use in the classroom. However, the actual design of the classroom has changed very little to match the progress that has been made in other aspects of students' education. In this webinar, Gregory Haulk, Kevin Mulligan and Kelly Bielefeld will discuss how the classroom environment can help or hinder 21st century learners and share examples for how to best design the classroom for success and engagement.

The webinar will take place on the following dates:

- Thursday, October 4

- Thursday, October 18

Have Science. Will Travel. STEM on the Move.

One of the main goals of STEM education is to prepare students for a future in STEM fields. Therefore, it's important that students understand how what they're learning applies to the world around them. Travis Rink will discuss how you can help empower your students in STEM subjects, and what tools you can use to encourage inquiry-based learning in the classroom.

The webinar will take place on the following dates:

- Thursday, September 27

- Thursday, October 11

About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) ('Boxlight') is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, and professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

