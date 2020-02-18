Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Boy Scouts of America files bankruptcy in wake of abuse lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 01:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Scout statue seen at the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back decades.

The bankruptcy is not expected to affect the organization's programs, which promote self-reliance through outdoor activities such as hiking and camping. The group was already struggling with declining membership and controversy over admitting gay and female members.

The Boy Scouts, based in Irving, Texas, has said that it sincerely apologizes to anyone harmed, that it believes the accusers and that it encourages victims to come forward.

Founded in 1910, the organization has been overwhelmed by hundreds of claims after several states, including New York, removed legal hurdles that had barred people from suing over old allegations of child sex abuse.

The changes to the law coincided with the #MeToo movement and a shift in public opinion that has been more supportive of accusers. The result has been a wave of lawsuits against church leaders, doctors and schools, as well as scouting.

The Boy Scouts has said in a statement that "we can live up to our social and moral responsibility to fairly compensate victims" while "also ensuring that we carry out our mission to serve youth, families and local communities through our programs."

Paul Mones, who represents hundreds of men who claim they were abused as scouts, told Reuters: "The bankruptcy is being filed as a result of decades of concealing abuse by the Boy Scouts and their adult leaders."

The bankruptcy, filed in Delaware, will allow the Boy Scouts to bring all of the lawsuits into one court and try to negotiate a settlement, rather than using the organization's funds to fight each case in court, which might leave some victims with nothing.

A similar bankruptcy strategy to resolve sex abuse lawsuits has been used by more than 20 Catholic dioceses and USA Gymnastics.

It could, however, be challenging to determine the value of the Boy Scouts' assets. The national organization said in its most recent annual report from 2018 that it had $1.5 billion. But hundreds of local councils have their own assets, and victims may try to make those available for settling claims.

Membership in the organization's Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts fell 13% at the end of 2018 from the end of 2012, according to its annual report.

The Boy Scouts lost a major source of support when the Mormon church said it would no longer sponsor scouting troops, beginning in 2020. The move by the Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came shortly after the Boy Scouts said it would drop "boy" from its program for older youths and after saying it would admit transgender scouts.

The church said its decision was not influenced by the Boy Scouts' changes, but by a desire to focus on its own youth programs.

By Tom Hals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
01:48aMiners welcome Indonesia's new jobs bill that could spur coal growth
RE
01:42aStocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus
RE
01:41aStocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus
RE
01:38aBoy Scouts of America files bankruptcy in wake of abuse lawsuits
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13aNissan CEO tells angry shareholders he is ready to be sacked if no turnaround
RE
01:13aBACKING BLOCKCHAIN : enabling the future
AQ
01:08aShell temporarily suspends LNG liftings from Prelude off Australia
RE
01:05aInvestors track ships, chase rumors to get edge on COVID-19 risks
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to shed assets worth $100 billion and slash 35,000 jobs over three years
2APPLE INC. : Why Mess With a Winning Strategy? Investors Bet on Tech -- Update
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Makes EUR4.86 Billion Offer to Buy UBI Banca
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group