Boyd Corp Acquires Specialty Air Movers for Enterprise Cooling

Boyd
Corporation, a global leader in thermal management and environmental
sealing solutions, announced the acquisition of the Airflow Systems
business from an affiliate of Henkel Corporation as of December 21st,
2018. This new acquisition brings additional design capability and
high-performance air blower technology to the air mover product
portfolio of Boyd Corporation - a name that carries almost 100 years of
commitment to technological evolution and responsiveness to customer
needs.
With an advanced air mover R&D center in Torrington, Connecticut, this
technology-focused acquisition enhances Boyd’s thermal research and
development capabilities to include not only mission-critical heat
dissipation but also environmental comforts, such as reduced sound and
vibration, for advanced applications that require quieter operation.
“Boyd is committed to investing in new thermal technology that aligns
with our customers’ design and performance needs for the future. End
market expectations in telecommunications, enterprise electronics, and
consumer markets have moved beyond reliable performance enabled by
effective thermal management. Performance with minimal impact to local
environment is an important consideration – we expect reliable
performance from quiet devices in our homes, workspaces or neighborhoods
that aren’t necessarily seen or heard,” said Boyd CEO Mitch Aiello.
“This Airflow Systems business and R&D team are highly complementary to
Boyd’s existing thermal solutions, helping us continue to refine and
differentiate our air cooling portfolio with highly efficient, quiet
blowers that offer excellent quality and long-term reliability. The team
that joins us has a strong foundation of innovation. We look forward to
building on that foundation by broadening the solutions portfolio and
making them globally available to customers that need differentiated air
movers.”
This transaction deepens Boyd’s expertise in active cooling solutions
and complements sealing and protection core competencies in noise and
vibration management. These advanced technologies and new design teams
will benefit from Boyd’s enhanced ability to support customers from any
global region with scalable mass production models and broadened access
to teams of thermal and mechanical R&D engineers located around the
world. The acquired business will operate within Boyd’s specialty
thermal division, Aavid.
Boyd’s diverse and complex solutions drive value to global customers by
optimizing product performance and efficiency, preventing unintended
device failure, minimizing wear and tear, and extending product
lifecycles with a design velocity that accelerates development
time-to-market – available on three continents.
About Boyd Corporation
Boyd Corporation is a global provider of thermal management and
environmental sealing solutions critical to products that keep
the world running. The company operates in markets around the world with
specific expertise in engineering and design, manufacturing and supply
chain management and commits to proactive customer satisfaction across
electronics, mobile computing, medical technology, transportation,
aerospace and other B2B and consumer-critical industries. Boyd
Corporation: One Company, Many Solutions. Visit us at www.boydcorp.com.
