Boyd Corporation : Supports the Delivery of 65,000 Face Shields to Michigan

Boyd adjusting production lines to manufacture critically needed disposable PPE to support frontline healthcare providers in Michigan

Boyd Corporation, a global leader in engineered materials and thermal management solutions, announced a joint effort with The Coca-Cola Company and Makers Respond.org, a project of RESOLVE, to deliver critically needed medical face shields for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan. Boyd Corporation is a name that carries nearly a century of commitment to technological evolution and responsiveness to customer needs – pivoting to help support global communities in response to urgent supply needs for medical professionals.

Boyd is modifying production lines, tooling and material supplies at its manufacturing facilities to create local supply agility for the innovative Origami Face Shield, a design that is cost efficient to enable single, disposable use and offers enhanced protection and performance for healthcare providers. To help accelerate face shield availability and shortened replenishment cycles on a constrained supply chain, Boyd manufactured the face shields from its facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan, donating tooling costs, machine time, and engineering development to optimize manufacturing speed, in collaboration with Makers Respond, a non-profit NGO focused on identifying alternative sources of PPE during this pandemic, and featuring PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) donated by The Coca-Cola Company.

“We are proud to partner with Coca-Cola and Makers Respond to help solve local protective equipment supply constraint and continuity. Boyd has made face shields for the medical industry for more than a decade. We have scalable and repeatable global manufacturing technology that enables us to make quality face shields quickly and at very high volumes,” said Boyd CEO Mitch Aiello. “It is our duty to create capacity for these critically needed protective solutions with local agility. Boyd’s Grand Rapids team members are honored and humbled to support better preparing, protecting and caring for our frontline healthcare workers in Michigan.”

“At Coca-Cola, we are guided by our purpose to refresh the world and make a difference in all that we do, and we know our impact is greatest when we partner to serve our communities,” said Jim Dinkins, president of Coca-Cola North America. “Together with Makers Respond and Boyd Corporation, we are using our resources, supply chain and expertise to provide essential protective equipment to those who are tirelessly working on the frontlines of this crisis.”

“Makers Respond, a project of RESOLVE, is proud to jump in to help by bringing together Coca-Cola and Boyd Corporation to make and then donate these face shields,” said Adam Istvan, Director of Operations at Makers Respond.

Boyd is a long-term solutions provider to the medical industry with five sites on three continents certified to ISO 13485 medical industry quality management systems. Early manufacturing modifications at Boyd’s site in Grand Rapids are a model to quickly adapt additional global Boyd operations to scale capacity to create 6.4 million disposable face shields per week. With close global coordination, Boyd can enable PPE supply availability for local consumption in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific where acute and clinical care providers need agile, local supply. Boyd’s Precision converting facilities with similar production technology across the United States, China, Thailand, India, Vietnam and Germany will be available to provide global face shield capacity.

About Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corporation is a global provider of engineered materials, thermal management, and environmental sealing solutions critical to products that keep the world running. The company operates in markets around the world with specific expertise in engineering and design, manufacturing and supply chain management and commits to proactive customer satisfaction across electronics, mobile computing, medical technology, transportation, aerospace and other B2B and consumer-critical industries. Boyd Corporation: One Company, Many Solutions. Visit us at www.boydcorp.com.

