Boyden : Announces Major Expansion in Asia Pacific

Stones International addition boosts the firm’s presence in China, Hong Kong and Singapore

Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced that executive search and leadership advisory firm Stones International has joined the organisation. The addition significantly expands Boyden’s presence in Hong Kong, China and Singapore.

The new 17-member team includes 12 partners and principals with expertise that aligns with Boyden’s Global Practices in Financial Services, Consumer & Retail, Industrial, Technology, Professional Services and Healthcare & Life Sciences, further ramping up the firm’s regional leadership position in these sectors. The new team will be led by Managing Partners Giuseppe Milito and Neil Morrison.

“We are adding not only very well-established offices to Boyden, but also a team that prides itself on delivering the highest level of client service,” said Trina Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden. “Their history of success and strong performance in providing executive search and leadership advisory services will have an immediate impact globally and across the Asia Pacific region.”

“We’re thrilled to join Boyden, as our high growth plans closely match the firm’s strategic objectives,” said Milito and Morrison in a joint statement on behalf of the new team. “Boyden offers a strong global brand and a unique opportunity for our clients to benefit from the organization’s vision and world class partners across the globe.”

Milito has two decades of experience in executive search and leadership consulting, during which he co-founded Stones International with Morrison and subsequently served as a global practice leader for the consumer & retail industry at another firm. His background also includes leadership roles in the consumer sector with Benneton Group and FILA Group as well as extensive international experience, particularly in Asia Pacific. Milito has lived and worked in Asia for nearly 25 years.

Morrison has extensive experience in executive search and leadership consulting, with a deep focus in logistics and transportation. He has held senior management roles in global organizations including DHL and a privately owned transportation and logistics group. Later, along with Milito, he co-founded Stones International, which he headed for 13 years. Morrison has lived and worked in Asia for over 25 years.

In Singapore, the new team will be led by Managing Partner Mirko Petrelli supported by Partner Ivan Lim and Principal Krista Espaldon. In Hong Kong, the team includes Partners Victor Filamor, Isabella Tan, Caroline Lim and Kong To and Petra Owusu serves as the Principal for leadership consulting and advisory services. Partners Ami Bhatt Hardy and Reid Wang will remain with Boyden China, joining the new team.

About Boyden

