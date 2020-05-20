Boyden :'s Leadership Series Features ICA Insurance's Caroline Farberger

The leader of Sweden’s fastest-growing insurance provider offers insights on leadership, talent and managing in critical situations

Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today released the latest issue of its Leadership Series, featuring an in-depth interview with Caroline Farberger, CEO of ICA Insurance.

The company is part of Swedish retailer ICA Group and the fastest-growing consumer insurer in the Swedish market, which started as a green-field operation five years ago.

In the interview, Farberger discusses her recent journey as a transgender CEO, ICA Insurance as a disruptor among top Swedish competitors, how her global posts have shaped her perspective, the skills gap in the consumer sector, how culture affects hiring, and why inclusion is more important than diversity.

Prior to ICA Insurance, Farberger spent 16 years with Trygg-Hansa Insurance, the Swedish arm of British insurer RSA. She held a series of senior management positions with the firm across several business functions, including M&A activities, CEO of a subsidiary, and board memberships. Farberger was also a dot.com entrepreneur in the 2000s, leading the development of a VC-funded insurance start-up.

Farberger started her career as a management consultant with McKinsey, where she spent six years working mainly in the financial services area across the Nordics, the U.S. and several other countries. She holds dual degrees, in electrical engineering from Chalmers University of Technology and in business administration from Gothenburg University.

Farberger was named LGBTQ Person of the Year in Sweden in 2019 after having been the first CEO to publicly undergo a gender correction.

“Caroline offers great insights from her global career and the triumphs of her personal journey,” said Katarina Brixéus, a Managing Partner of Boyden Sweden. “In a short time, she has led ICA Insurance to become a notable challenger to the top four insurance providers in Sweden, and at the same time made an invaluable contribution to the diversity efforts within her industry and across the market.”

The full interview with Caroline Farberger is available at www.boyden.com.

Previous issues of Boyden’s Leadership Series include interviews with Tara McCarthy, CEO of the Irish Food Board, Nigel Travis, Non-Executive Chairman of Dunkin’ Brands, Rustin Richburg, Senior Vice President, U.S. People, Walmart; Jim Gibbons, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries International; Theo Van der Loo, President of Bayer Brazil; Janelle Gale, Vice President of Human Resources, Facebook; Bill Ingham, Vice President, Global Human Resources of Visa; Dawn Hudson, Chief Marketing Officer of the National Football League; Noor Menai, President & CEO of CTBC Bank USA; Stephan Winkelmann, President & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.; Svein Rennemo, Chairman of Statoil; Umran Beba, former Region President for Asia Pacific for PepsiCo and currently Senior VP and CHRO at PepsiCo; David Gergen, Director of Harvard’s Center for Public Leadership and former presidential advisor; and Robert Reich, currently Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley and former US Secretary of Labor. All are available on Boyden’s website.

About the Series

Boyden’s Leadership Series is an ongoing publication that highlights the views of high-profile business leaders on issues relevant to leadership, management and talent acquisition. The series’ editors conduct interviews with heads of corporations and other key organizations across the globe to further growth and the exchange of ideas.

