Boyden :'s Leadership Series Features Irish Food Board's Tara McCarthy

A leader in a critical industry shares her views on challenges and opportunities in unprecedented times

Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today released the latest issue of its Leadership Series featuring an in-depth interview with Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia - The Irish Food Board.

In the interview, McCarthy discusses the challenges of dealing with the coronavirus, Ireland as a sustainability leader, managing in the Brexit era, building trust among stakeholders, leadership in the food industry, cultivating young talent and the impact of technology.

McCarthy has over 20 years’ experience in the food industry. She was previously Chief Executive for Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s seafood development agency, and has operated in overseas markets including Germany, France and Belgium for 10 years.

McCarthy holds a Bachelor of Commerce from National University of Ireland, Galway (NUI) and an MBS in Marketing from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, and is an affiliate of IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland. She was awarded Fellowship of the Marketing Institute of Ireland in 2018 and UCD Smurfit School Alumna of the Year in 2019.

“Tara brings together an amazing set of progressive leadership qualities that has ensured Bord Bia’s impressive evolvement over time, and astute management during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Francesca d'Arcangeli, Global Leader, Industrial Practice and Managing Partner, Boyden United Kingdom and Ireland. “In the interview, she offers insight into the organization’s success in managing Brexit, leveraging data and competing for talent.”

The full interview with McCarthy, as well as a sidebar interview with Boyden’s Francesca d’Arcangeli and Cornelia Tänzler, Global Leader, Consumer & Retail Practice and Managing Partner, Boyden Switzerland, are available at www.boyden.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005078/en/