Boyden :'s Leadership Series Features Irish Food Board's Tara McCarthy

05/05/2020 | 04:06am EDT

A leader in a critical industry shares her views on challenges and opportunities in unprecedented times

Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today released the latest issue of its Leadership Series featuring an in-depth interview with Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia - The Irish Food Board.

In the interview, McCarthy discusses the challenges of dealing with the coronavirus, Ireland as a sustainability leader, managing in the Brexit era, building trust among stakeholders, leadership in the food industry, cultivating young talent and the impact of technology.

McCarthy has over 20 years’ experience in the food industry. She was previously Chief Executive for Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s seafood development agency, and has operated in overseas markets including Germany, France and Belgium for 10 years.

McCarthy holds a Bachelor of Commerce from National University of Ireland, Galway (NUI) and an MBS in Marketing from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, and is an affiliate of IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland. She was awarded Fellowship of the Marketing Institute of Ireland in 2018 and UCD Smurfit School Alumna of the Year in 2019.

“Tara brings together an amazing set of progressive leadership qualities that has ensured Bord Bia’s impressive evolvement over time, and astute management during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Francesca d'Arcangeli, Global Leader, Industrial Practice and Managing Partner, Boyden United Kingdom and Ireland. “In the interview, she offers insight into the organization’s success in managing Brexit, leveraging data and competing for talent.”

The full interview with McCarthy, as well as a sidebar interview with Boyden’s Francesca d’Arcangeli and Cornelia Tänzler, Global Leader, Consumer & Retail Practice and Managing Partner, Boyden Switzerland, are available at www.boyden.com.

Previous issues of Boyden’s Leadership Series include interviews with Nigel Travis, Non-Executive Chairman of Dunkin’ Brands, Rustin Richburg, Senior Vice President, U.S. People, Walmart; Jim Gibbons, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries International; Theo Van der Loo, President of Bayer Brazil; Janelle Gale, Vice President of Human Resources, Facebook; Bill Ingham, Vice President, Global Human Resources of Visa; Dawn Hudson, Chief Marketing Officer of the National Football League; Noor Menai, President & CEO of CTBC Bank USA; Stephan Winkelmann, President & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.; Svein Rennemo, Chairman of Statoil; Umran Beba, former Region President for Asia Pacific for PepsiCo and currently Senior VP and CHRO at PepsiCo; David Gergen, Director of Harvard’s Center for Public Leadership and former presidential advisor; and Robert Reich, currently Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley and former US Secretary of Labor. All are available on Boyden’s website.

About the Series

Boyden’s Leadership Series is an ongoing publication that highlights the views of high-profile business leaders on issues relevant to leadership, management and talent acquisition. The series’ editors conduct interviews with heads of corporations and other key organizations across the globe to further growth and the exchange of ideas.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.


© Business Wire 2020
