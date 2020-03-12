Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP : Delivers Letter to Leaf Group Board of Directors

Believes Leaf is Deeply Undervalued and Executing Prescribed Plan Would Likely Lead to Multiples of Current Enterprise Value
Believes Immediate Sale of Company in Whole, or in Separate Transactions for Media and Marketplace Segments, will Undoubtedly Provide Greatest Risk Adjusted Return Compared to Any Substitute Strategy
Alarmed by Lack of Urgency with Strategic Review After Nearly a Year of Inaction and Demand a Renewed Sense of Urgency to Unlock Significant Shareholder Value
Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP, a significant shareholder of Leaf Group LTD. (“Leaf” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LEAF), today released a letter to the board of directors expressing our concern with the lack of progress in the Board’s review of strategic alternatives and demanding the Board take immediate and transformative action to successfully conclude the review.
About Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP
Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP is a value-oriented investment partnership. We manage a focused portfolio of deeply undervalued securities and actively engage with the company’s management and board of directors to unlock shareholder value over the long-term.
