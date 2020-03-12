Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP : Delivers Letter to Leaf Group Board of Directors

03/12/2020 | 08:35am EDT

Believes Leaf is Deeply Undervalued and Executing Prescribed Plan Would Likely Lead to Multiples of Current Enterprise Value

Believes Immediate Sale of Company in Whole, or in Separate Transactions for Media and Marketplace Segments, will Undoubtedly Provide Greatest Risk Adjusted Return Compared to Any Substitute Strategy

Alarmed by Lack of Urgency with Strategic Review After Nearly a Year of Inaction and Demand a Renewed Sense of Urgency to Unlock Significant Shareholder Value