Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP : Delivers Letter to Leaf Group Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 08:35am EDT

Believes Leaf is Deeply Undervalued and Executing Prescribed Plan Would Likely Lead to Multiples of Current Enterprise Value

Believes Immediate Sale of Company in Whole, or in Separate Transactions for Media and Marketplace Segments, will Undoubtedly Provide Greatest Risk Adjusted Return Compared to Any Substitute Strategy

Alarmed by Lack of Urgency with Strategic Review After Nearly a Year of Inaction and Demand a Renewed Sense of Urgency to Unlock Significant Shareholder Value

Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP, a significant shareholder of Leaf Group LTD. (“Leaf” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LEAF), today released a letter to the board of directors expressing our concern with the lack of progress in the Board’s review of strategic alternatives and demanding the Board take immediate and transformative action to successfully conclude the review.

VIEW FULL TEXT OF LETTER HERE

About Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP

Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP is a value-oriented investment partnership. We manage a focused portfolio of deeply undervalued securities and actively engage with the company’s management and board of directors to unlock shareholder value over the long-term.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:59aTOTAL S.A. : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
BU
08:59aAVADEL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:57aCINEPLEX : Cineworld could breach debt terms in worst-case virus scenario
RE
08:57aGRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY : Announces closing on building acquisition
AQ
08:56aBG STAFFING, INC. : Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year-End 2019 Financial Results
BU
08:56aSINCLAIR RESEARCH : Announces Toxicology Laboratory Expansion
BU
08:55aOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:54aSB ONE BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:53aDIAMOND EAGLE ACQUISITION : DraftKings Announces Year End 2019 Results
BU
08:52aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Releases Q1 2020 Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : warns on virus but says impact minimal so far
5LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group