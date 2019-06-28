Log in
Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Company General Info Form

06/28/2019
Şirket Genel Bilgi Formu
Company Management
Board Members
Name-Surname
Person Who Behaves On Behalf Of Legal Person Board Member
Gender
Title
Profession
The First Election Date To Board
Whether Executive Director or Not
Positions Held in the Company in the Last 5 Years
Current Positions Held Outside the Company
Whether the Director has at Least 5 Years'' Experience on Audit, Accounting and/or Finance or not
Share in Capital (%)
The Share Group that the Board Member Representing
Independent Board Member or not
Link To PDP Notification That Includes The Independency Declaration
Whether the Independent Director Considered By The Nomination Committee
Whether She/He is the Director Who Ceased to Satisfy The Independence or Not
Committees Charged and Task
TAYFUN BAYAZIT
Male
Member of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
Independent Member
Denetimden Sorumlu Komite Başkanı
SABRİ METİN AR
Male
Member of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
Independent Member
Riskin Erken Saptanması Komitesi Üyesi
HASAN ARAT
Male
Member of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi
YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
Dependent Member
Kurumsal Yönetim Komitesi Üyesi
SAİT ERGUN ÖZEN
Male
Chairman of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi
YÖNETİM KURULU BAŞKANI, YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
Dependent Member
BERNARD BARBOUR
Male
Member of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi
YÖNETİM KURULU BAŞKANI, YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
Dependent Member
KAMİL ÖMER BOZER
Male
Member of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi
Independent Member
Riskin Erken Saptanması Komitesi Başkanı
REDA ADLY TAWFIK
Male
Member of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
MAYHOOLA COO
Dependent Member
Subsidiaries, Financial Non-Current Assets and Financial Investments
Subsidiaries, Financial Non-Current Assets and Financial Investments
Company Title
Scope of Activities of Company
Paid-in/Issued Capital
Capital Share of Company
Monetary Unit
Ratio of Capital Share of Company (%)
Relation with the Company
AY MARKA MAĞAZACILIK A.Ş.
PERAKENDE MAĞAZACILIK
53834133
53834133
TRY
100
BAĞLI ORTAKLIK
BEYMEN MAĞAZACILIK A.Ş.
PERAKENDE MAĞAZACILIK
156225000
156225000
TRY
100
BAĞLI ORTAKLIK

Disclaimer

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 21:17:01 UTC
