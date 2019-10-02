Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Company General Info Form

Name-Surname Person Who Behaves On Behalf Of Legal Person Board Member Gender Title Profession The First Election Date To Board Whether Executive Director or Not Positions Held in the Company in the Last 5 Years Current Positions Held Outside the Company Whether the Director has at Least 5 Years'' Experience on Audit, Accounting and/or Finance or not Share in Capital (%) The Share Group that the Board Member Representing Independent Board Member or not Link To PDP Notification That Includes The Independency Declaration Whether the Independent Director Considered By The Nomination Committee Whether She/He is the Director Who Ceased to Satisfy The Independence or Not Committees Charged and Task TAYFUN BAYAZIT Male Member of the Board Managing Director / Chief Executive YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ Independent Member Denetimden Sorumlu Komite Başkanı SABRİ METİN AR Male Member of the Board Managing Director / Chief Executive YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ Independent Member Kurumsal Yönetim Komitesi Başkanı Denetimden Sorumlu Komite Başkanı Riskin Erken Saptanması Komitesi Başkanı HASAN ARAT Male Deputy Chairman of the Board Managing Director / Chief Executive YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ Dependent Member Kurumsal Yönetim Komitesi Üyesi, Riskin Erken Saptanması Komitesi Üyesi SAİT ERGUN ÖZEN Male Chairman of the Board Managing Director / Chief Executive Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi YÖNETİM KURULU BAŞKANI, YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ Dependent Member Aday Gösterme ve Ücret Komitesi-Üye BERNARD BARBOUR Male Member of the Board Managing Director / Chief Executive Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi YÖNETİM KURULU BAŞKANI, YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ Dependent Member