Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Company General Info Form

10/02/2019 | 05:39pm EDT
Şirket Genel Bilgi Formu
Company Management
Board Members
Name-Surname
Person Who Behaves On Behalf Of Legal Person Board Member
Gender
Title
Profession
The First Election Date To Board
Whether Executive Director or Not
Positions Held in the Company in the Last 5 Years
Current Positions Held Outside the Company
Whether the Director has at Least 5 Years'' Experience on Audit, Accounting and/or Finance or not
Share in Capital (%)
The Share Group that the Board Member Representing
Independent Board Member or not
Link To PDP Notification That Includes The Independency Declaration
Whether the Independent Director Considered By The Nomination Committee
Whether She/He is the Director Who Ceased to Satisfy The Independence or Not
Committees Charged and Task
TAYFUN BAYAZIT
Male
Member of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
Independent Member
Denetimden Sorumlu Komite Başkanı
SABRİ METİN AR
Male
Member of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
Independent Member
Kurumsal Yönetim Komitesi Başkanı Denetimden Sorumlu Komite Başkanı Riskin Erken Saptanması Komitesi Başkanı
HASAN ARAT
Male
Deputy Chairman of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
Dependent Member
Kurumsal Yönetim Komitesi Üyesi, Riskin Erken Saptanması Komitesi Üyesi
SAİT ERGUN ÖZEN
Male
Chairman of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi
YÖNETİM KURULU BAŞKANI, YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
Dependent Member
Aday Gösterme ve Ücret Komitesi-Üye
BERNARD BARBOUR
Male
Member of the Board
Managing Director / Chief Executive
Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi
YÖNETİM KURULU BAŞKANI, YÖNETİM KURULU ÜYESİ
Dependent Member

Disclaimer

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 21:38:02 UTC
