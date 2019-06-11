Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding General Assembly Meeting

Notification Regarding General Assembly
Summary Info
Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting resolutions
Update Notification Flag
Yes
Correction Notification Flag
No
Postponed Notification Flag
No
General Assembly Invitation
Type of General Assembly
Extraordinary
Decision Date
16.05.2019
General Assembly Date
11.06.2019
General Assembly Time
10:00
Record Date
10.06.2019
Country
Turkey
City
İSTANBUL
District
SARIYER
Address
Boyner Büyük Mağazacılık A.Ş. genel merkezi, Büyükdere Caddesi USO Center Binası No:245/A KAT:B01-Z02 Maslak- Sarıyer/İstanbul
Agenda Items
1 - Opening and election of the Chairmanship Committee.
2 - Approval, approval with modifications, or rejection of proposal to amend Article 17, 26 and 27 of the Company's Articles of Association provided that the proposal has been approved by the Capital Markets Board and the Ministry of Trade.
Corporate Actions Involved In Agenda
General Assembly Results
Was The General Assembly Meeting Executed?
Yes
General Assembly Results
Attached are the signed copies of minutes of the meeting and the list of attendants available in Turkish.
General Assembly Outcome Documents
Appendix: 1
BOYP 11 Haziran 2019 Olağanüstü Genel Kurul Tutanağı.pdf - Minute
Appendix: 2
BOYP 11 Haziran 2019 Olağanüstü Genel Kurul Hazirun_edited.pdf - List of Attendants
Additional Explanations
