Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding General Assembly Meeting

06/24/2019 | 05:36pm EDT
Notification Regarding General Assembly
Summary Info
Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting resolutions
Update Notification Flag
Yes
Correction Notification Flag
No
Postponed Notification Flag
No
General Assembly Invitation
Type of General Assembly
Extraordinary
Decision Date
29.05.2019
General Assembly Date
24.06.2019
General Assembly Time
11:00
Record Date
23.06.2019
Country
Turkey
City
İSTANBUL
District
SARIYER
Address
Boyner Büyük Mağazacılık A.Ş. genel merkezi, Büyükdere Caddesi USO Center Binası No:245/A KAT:B01-Z02 Maslak- Sarıyer/İstanbul
Agenda Items
1 - Opening and election of the Chairmanship Committee,
2 - Since the transaction to be discussed under the 3rd item of the agenda is considered as a material transaction within the scope of Article 23 of Capital Markets Law, informing our shareholders who will countervote the 3rd item of the agenda and who will have their dissenting opinion registered in the minutes of meeting on their exit right to be used for a share having a nominal value of TL 1.00 in exchange for a consideration of TL 4.86 to sell it to our Company and the process of using the exit right,
3 - Submitting the sale of all shares of our subsidiaries, Boyner Büyük Mağazacılık A.Ş. and Altınyıldız Tekstil ve Konfeksyion A.Ş., 100% of the shares of which are owned by our Company, and certain brands related to these companies to Boyner Holding, which constitutes a material transaction pursuant to Article 6(1) of the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué on the Common Principles Regarding Material Transactions and Exit Right (II-23.1), to the approval of the shareholders.
Corporate Actions Involved In Agenda
Significant Transaction
General Assembly Results
Was The General Assembly Meeting Executed?
Yes
General Assembly Results

Attached are the signed copies of minutes of the meeting and the list of attendants available in Turkish.
Decisions Regarding Corporate Actions
Significant Transaction
Approved
General Assembly Outcome Documents
Appendix: 1
Hazirun 24 Haziran 2019 OGK KAP.pdf - List of Attendants
Appendix: 2
Tutanak 24 Haziran 2019 OGK KAP.pdf - Minute
Additional Explanations

Attached are the signed copies of minutes of the meeting and the list of attendants available in Turkish.
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in 'Material Events Communiqué' of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 21:35:02 UTC
