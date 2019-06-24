Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding General Assembly Meeting

Notification Regarding General Assembly
|
|
Summary Info
|
Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting resolutions
|
Update Notification Flag
|
Yes
|
Correction Notification Flag
|
No
|
Postponed Notification Flag
|
No
|
|
General Assembly Invitation
|
|
Type of General Assembly
|
Extraordinary
|
Decision Date
|
29.05.2019
|
General Assembly Date
|
24.06.2019
|
General Assembly Time
|
11:00
|
Record Date
|
23.06.2019
|
Country
|
Turkey
|
City
|
İSTANBUL
|
District
|
SARIYER
|
Address
|
Boyner Büyük Mağazacılık A.Ş. genel merkezi, Büyükdere Caddesi USO Center Binası No:245/A KAT:B01-Z02 Maslak- Sarıyer/İstanbul
|
Agenda Items
|
1 - Opening and election of the Chairmanship Committee,
|
2 - Since the transaction to be discussed under the 3rd item of the agenda is considered as a material transaction within the scope of Article 23 of Capital Markets Law, informing our shareholders who will countervote the 3rd item of the agenda and who will have their dissenting opinion registered in the minutes of meeting on their exit right to be used for a share having a nominal value of TL 1.00 in exchange for a consideration of TL 4.86 to sell it to our Company and the process of using the exit right,
|
3 - Submitting the sale of all shares of our subsidiaries, Boyner Büyük Mağazacılık A.Ş. and Altınyıldız Tekstil ve Konfeksyion A.Ş., 100% of the shares of which are owned by our Company, and certain brands related to these companies to Boyner Holding, which constitutes a material transaction pursuant to Article 6(1) of the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué on the Common Principles Regarding Material Transactions and Exit Right (II-23.1), to the approval of the shareholders.
|
Corporate Actions Involved In Agenda
|
|
General Assembly Results
|
|
Was The General Assembly Meeting Executed?
|
Yes
|
General Assembly Results
|
Attached are the signed copies of minutes of the meeting and the list of attendants available in Turkish.
|
Decisions Regarding Corporate Actions
|
|
Significant Transaction
|
Approved
|
General Assembly Outcome Documents
|
Appendix: 1
|
Hazirun 24 Haziran 2019 OGK KAP.pdf - List of Attendants
|
Appendix: 2
|
Tutanak 24 Haziran 2019 OGK KAP.pdf - Minute
|
Additional Explanations
|
Attached are the signed copies of minutes of the meeting and the list of attendants available in Turkish.
