Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding Merger

08/28/2019 | 05:31pm EDT
Notification Regarding Merger
Summary Info
Kolaylaştırılmış Usulde Birleşme İşleminin Tescil edilmesi Hk.
Update Notification Flag
Yes
Correction Notification Flag
No
Postponed Notification Flag
No
Board Decision Date
03.07.2019
Merger Model
Merger Through Acquisition
Date Of Financial Statements Base To Merger
31.12.2018
Currency Unit
TRY
Acquired Company
Trading On The Stock Exchange/Not Trading On The Stock Exchange
Share Exchange Rate
Group of Share To Be Distributed To Acquired Company Shareholders
Form of Share To Be Distributed To Acquired Company Shareholders
Beymen Mağazacılık A.Ş.
Not Trading On The Stock Exchange
-

Share Group Info
Paid In Capital
Amount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The Acquisition (TL)
Capital To Be Decreased (TL)
Target Capital
New Shares To Be Given Due To Merger
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
657.700.000
0
0
657.700.000
Paid In Capital
Amount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The Acquisition (TL)
Capital To Be Decreased (TL)
Target Capital
TOTAL
657.700.000 TL
0 TL
0 TL
657.700.000 TL
Capital Market Board Application Date Regarding Merger
03.07.2019
Capital Market Board Application Result Regarding Merger
APPROVAL
Capital Market Board Approval Date Regarding Merger
18.07.2019
Registry Date of Merger Via Facilitated Procedure
27.08.2019
Additional Explanations

Sermayesinin ve oy hakkı veren paylarının %100'üne sahip olduğumuz Beymen Mağazacılık A.Ş.'nin Şirketimiz tarafından devralınması suretiyle kolaylaştırılmış usulde birleşme işlemi tamamlanarak İstanbul Ticaret Sicil Müdürlüğü tarafından 27 Ağustos 2019 tarihinde tescil edilmiştir.
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in 'Material Events Communiqué' of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:30:02 UTC
