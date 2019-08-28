Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding Merger

Notification Regarding Merger

Summary Info Kolaylaştırılmış Usulde Birleşme İşleminin Tescil edilmesi Hk. Update Notification Flag Yes Correction Notification Flag No Postponed Notification Flag No Board Decision Date 03.07.2019 Merger Model Merger Through Acquisition Date Of Financial Statements Base To Merger 31.12.2018 Currency Unit TRY Acquired Company Trading On The Stock Exchange/Not Trading On The Stock Exchange Share Exchange Rate Group of Share To Be Distributed To Acquired Company Shareholders Form of Share To Be Distributed To Acquired Company Shareholders Beymen Mağazacılık A.Ş. Not Trading On The Stock Exchange -

Share Group Info Paid In Capital Amount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The Acquisition (TL) Capital To Be Decreased (TL) Target Capital New Shares To Be Given Due To Merger BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 657.700.000 0 0 657.700.000 Paid In Capital Amount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The Acquisition (TL) Capital To Be Decreased (TL) Target Capital TOTAL 657.700.000 TL 0 TL 0 TL 657.700.000 TL Capital Market Board Application Date Regarding Merger 03.07.2019 Capital Market Board Application Result Regarding Merger APPROVAL Capital Market Board Approval Date Regarding Merger 18.07.2019 Registry Date of Merger Via Facilitated Procedure 27.08.2019 Additional Explanations Sermayesinin ve oy hakkı veren paylarının %100'üne sahip olduğumuz Beymen Mağazacılık A.Ş.'nin Şirketimiz tarafından devralınması suretiyle kolaylaştırılmış usulde birleşme işlemi tamamlanarak İstanbul Ticaret Sicil Müdürlüğü tarafından 27 Ağustos 2019 tarihinde tescil edilmiştir.



