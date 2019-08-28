Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding Merger

Notification Regarding Merger
|
|
Summary Info
|
Kolaylaştırılmış Usulde Birleşme İşleminin Tescil edilmesi Hk.
|
Update Notification Flag
|
Yes
|
Correction Notification Flag
|
No
|
Postponed Notification Flag
|
No
|
|
Board Decision Date
|
03.07.2019
|
Merger Model
|
Merger Through Acquisition
|
Date Of Financial Statements Base To Merger
|
31.12.2018
|
Currency Unit
|
TRY
|
|
Acquired Company
|
Trading On The Stock Exchange/Not Trading On The Stock Exchange
|
Share Exchange Rate
|
Group of Share To Be Distributed To Acquired Company Shareholders
|
Form of Share To Be Distributed To Acquired Company Shareholders
|
Beymen Mağazacılık A.Ş.
|
Not Trading On The Stock Exchange
|
|
-
|
|
Share Group Info
|
Paid In Capital
|
Amount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The Acquisition (TL)
|
Capital To Be Decreased (TL)
|
Target Capital
|
New Shares To Be Given Due To Merger
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
657.700.000
|
0
|
0
|
657.700.000
|
|
|
Paid In Capital
|
Amount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The Acquisition (TL)
|
Capital To Be Decreased (TL)
|
Target Capital
|
TOTAL
|
657.700.000 TL
|
0 TL
|
0 TL
|
657.700.000 TL
|
|
Capital Market Board Application Date Regarding Merger
|
03.07.2019
|
Capital Market Board Application Result Regarding Merger
|
APPROVAL
|
Capital Market Board Approval Date Regarding Merger
|
18.07.2019
|
Registry Date of Merger Via Facilitated Procedure
|
27.08.2019
|
Additional Explanations
|
Sermayesinin ve oy hakkı veren paylarının %100'üne sahip olduğumuz Beymen Mağazacılık A.Ş.'nin Şirketimiz tarafından devralınması suretiyle kolaylaştırılmış usulde birleşme işlemi tamamlanarak İstanbul Ticaret Sicil Müdürlüğü tarafından 27 Ağustos 2019 tarihinde tescil edilmiştir.
|
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in 'Material Events Communiqué' of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
Disclaimer
Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:30:02 UTC