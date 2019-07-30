Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights

Explanation on the Period relating to the Exercise of the Sell-out Right



The shareholders wishing to exercise their sell-out rights are required to fill in and sign the sell-out right request form that is attached to this explanation and that is published on www.isyatirim.com.trthe web site of İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. ('İş Yatırım') and www.boynergrup.com/yatirimciiliskileri, the web site of the Company, and deliver such form to İş Yatırım through their intermediary institutions and transfer their shares to the securities account held by İş Yatırım at Central Registry Agency ('CRA'), as set out in the attached form, by September 27, 2019 5:00 PM at the latest. The applications to be made to İş Yatırım shall be delivered by sending an e-mail to cagri@isyatirim.com.tr.

The sell-out right must be exercised for all the shares held by the relevant shareholder at Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatırımları A.Ş as of the application date and there must not be any attachment, pledge, injunction or any other restriction on the shares that are subject to sale.

The applications will be accepted until 5:00 PM Turkish Time, on each business day until September 27, 2019. Applications received after 5:00 PM will be taken into consideration on the next business day. The request form relating to the exercise of the sell-out right must be delivered to İş Yatırım and the transfer of the shares must be completed until 5:00 PM on September 27, 2019 at the latest.

Payments will be made to the Company shareholders that apply to İş Yatırım in writing in order to exercise their sell-out rights within 8 business days following the application date at the latest. Payments will be made to the Company shareholders that apply to İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. in writing in order to exercise their sell-out rights prior to the disclosure of the Valuation Report on PDP, within 8 business days at the latest following July, 24 2019, the date on which the Valuation Report is disclosed on PDP.